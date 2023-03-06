scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan suffers rib injury while shooting Project K in Hyderabad, returns home to recuperate: ‘Rib cartilage popped, and muscle tear…’

Amitabh Bachchan said he suffered an injury to rib cartilage and a muscle tear while shooting for Project K. He added that all his work commitments have been cancelled as he recuperates at home.

amitabh bachchan injuredAmitabh Bachchan confirmed that he was injured on Project K sets. (Photo: Amitabh/Instagram)
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his blog to confirm the news about his injury on the sets of the upcoming Nag Ashwin film, Project K. The actor assured his fans that he is now recuperating after suffering an injury on his rib cartilage and a muscle tear near it.

“In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain ..” wrote the 80-year-old actor.

The actor confirmed that he is back in Mumbai, and at his home Jalsa, taking the time to recuperate.

Also Read |Shweta Bachchan admits she hasn’t been ‘even-handed’ in raising Navya and Agastya, reveals ‘really big disagreement’ they had over belly piercing

“So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs ..I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around ..It shall be difficult or let me say .. I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming ..All else is well ..” Big B concluded.

Amitabh Bachchan had been shooting for the film in Hyderabad, which also features Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in the lead roles. The details of the film are still under wraps, we know that the movie is set for a release date sometime in January next year.

Apart from Project K, Amitabh also has the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit The Intern, in his kitty, where he will once again get to share screen space with Deepika Padukone.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 10:40 IST
