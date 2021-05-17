Amitabh Bachchan on contributing in fight against Covid-19: ‘I give wherever I can, my means are extremely limited’

Amitabh Bachchan has been writing about his contribution in India’s fight against Covid-19 pandemic. On Monday, he took to his blog to inform his fans that the Covid Care facility in Juhu, which he has contributed to, will be operational from Tuesday onwards. “The 25 bedder that I spoke of last night shall now be operational, perhaps by Tuesday taking into account the after effects of the Cyclone,” he wrote, as he mentioned how the night of Sunday was “the harbinger of the on coming Cyclone Tauktae that is moving up over the coastal area of Western India.”

Big B also commented on the growth in the cases of coronavirus in India. “Flat in the graph but still there,” he wrote. He added that just like millions across the country, he too is praying “for lasting peace.”

“The virus and its histrionics are followed religiously and reported in the constant text of what is happening and what lies ahead .. there seems to be a common thought that there are indications of what is generally referred to in these circumstances as ‘plateauing’ .. a kind of holding without further damage vertically .. flat in the graph , but still there .. and the prayers continue for the good to appear. I do pray too .. for us all , for humanity and for the betterment of all .. and for lasting peace,” he concluded.

On his blog on Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan described the 25 bedded Covid Care facility in Juhu. “The facilities are all in place .. and just today the relevant OC’s (oxygen concentrators) have been obtained from the BMC and the Fire Brigade .. just one more permission is due to come tomorrow and with that the facility shall be ready to operate by Tuesday or Wednesday .. this is for the really needy and those that cannot afford the expenses required for their treatment,” he mentioned.

In the same blog, the actor wrote about how he feels a “sense of satisfaction” when he helps those in need and in distress.

“I give wherever I can .. my means are extremely limited .. it may not seem so , but they are .. somehow by the grace of the Almighty they come to me .. I have not made any effort to collect them through campaigns or donations to a cause that I may have instituted .. I just feel asking someone for funds is embarrassing for me .. yes there have been events in the past where the voice is for contributing, but I feel uncomfortable to ask , to contribute .. I may have partaken in the event as a voice over, but never directly asked to give or contribute .. and if there have been such unseen or unknown incidents then I seek forgiveness,” he wrote. He mentioned that the motive behind sharing about his philanthropic work is not to receive praises but to assure his fans that the funds are being used. “There have been many such campaigns and events where the organisers have collected funds for most worthy causes .. and that is most laudable .. but with all due respect and modesty, at times the amount that I have personally individually donated, matches the funds collected out of the campaigns. I did not ask, I gave,” the actor concluded.