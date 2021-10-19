Amitabh Bachchan dances with Kriti Sanon on KBC 13: ‘Brought back college days’

Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday treated fans to an adorable picture. The photo featured Big B and Kriti Sanon partaking in ballroom dancing on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

Sharing the photo, Amitabh confessed that the moment brought back memories from “college and calcutta days”. “… ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red – Kriti Sanon !! … aah 😃.. brought back those College and Calcutta days,” he wrote.

Kriti Sanon will grace KBC 13 this weekend to promote her film Hum Do Humare Do. The movie, which is about a couple who ‘adopt’ parents, also stars Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah. It will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on October 29.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon recently wrapped up Adipurush. Sharing a post on Instagram, the actor mentioned that she is proud to have played the role of Sita in the Om Raut directorial.

“Can’t believe this journey has come to an end so soon! My heart sinks as I let go of this super special character that I’m extremely proud to have played: JANAKI ! Her loving heart, her pious soul and her unshakable strength will somewhere stay within me forever,” she said.

Kriti Sanon thanked Om Raut for “believing that i could carry the weight and responsibility that the character came with. Thank you for holding my hand through this journey and finding her with me! Your vision is extraordinary and I can’t wait for the world to see it!”

Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, has been juggling between the shoot of his films and Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The actor, who was last seen in Chehre, has Brahmastra, Prabhas’ untitled film, The Intern and Goodbye in the pipeline.