Amitabh Bachchan: I have been detained at home in solo quarantine

Amitabh Bachchan recovered from coronavirus and returned home on Sunday. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Facebook) Amitabh Bachchan recovered from coronavirus and returned home on Sunday. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Facebook)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan continues to share his experience of dealing with coronavirus. The actor on Tuesday took to his blog to write about the uncertainty of the disease and its treatment.

In his latest blog post, Big B wrote, “The World doth change..it changeth each hour..it changeth now more than before..an invisible little unknown virus has laid humanity to rest, and brought it to its knees..and the efforts to know about it..to assess the cure..to develop its vaccine..to determine how it needs to be, under what medical protocol..how to give substantiated care..how to firmly determine the swob test..its veracity, its value, its delivery without fault..nothing..nothing is known..and yet each hour the medical profession of the Universe are determinedly trying every possible experience education academic and practical to find some results that can be termed as patented, or given its authority of correctness.”

Amitabh Bachchan further talked about medical professionals who are trying to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic. “The medical profession in the entire World is for the very time at a loss as to how to deal with this ailment..chances and trials are being taken..as must they should, for even if one life is saved by some procedure followed by one doctor or medical institute, then ONE life at least has been saved,” the Gulabo Sitabo actor noted.

Amitabh, who was discharged on Sunday after undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Nanavati hospital for three weeks, will remain under home quarantine. And, this has made the 77-year-old actor think about the uncertainty of the disease and its treatment.

“I may be home after testing negative..but I have been detained at home in solo quarantine.. why.. why because the medical world is not sure what they need to advise a recovered patient of how he needs to conduct himself or herself..They say developed antibodies in our systems prevents the occurrence of the disease again .. but there have been several cases where there has been a recurrence despite all other parameters falling into place.

“Are we able to understand the medical dilemma being faced by not just one community or region.. its a dilemma that strikes the entire Universe.. and still nothing definite, finite has been found of how the disease can be cured, addressed, pre and post the ailment..hands are tied.. what can be done !? Its almost like we are being held to ransom..and nothing is coming from any source, or from they that hold us as to, what needs to be delivered for our captive release !!!,” Bachchan added.

