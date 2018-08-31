Amitabh Bachchan: I face abuse and vulgarity on my attitude and presence in the world

Amitabh Bachchan says he did not want to talk about his contribution towards relief efforts for flood-hit Kerala. Amitabh Bachchan says he did not want to talk about his contribution towards relief efforts for flood-hit Kerala.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he faces abuse on how he needs “to conduct his life”. The cinema icon has expressed his views after opening up about paying off farmers’ loans and aiding martyrs’ families, which he spoke about during a press conference earlier this week.

“I face abuse and vulgarity towards me on my attitude and presence in the world… of what I should do, of what I should not do… of how I need to conduct my life… of obnoxious accusations, malicious, vile, poisonous and evil intentioned… of deeds that have no reference at all to me, directed and aimed simply because it comes with the terrain that I traverse,” Big B wrote.

He said such reactions are “to be expected… to be borne… to be swallowed… in the silence of dignity”. Though he is “embarrassed” to talk about things he does for people, “but in the times we live in, where information and news travels faster than your thinking of it, I have to perforce speak of some of the activities undertaken by me in the last few days”.

“Perforce because the possibility of it being misrepresented or deliberately abused through misconception and misunderstanding stands a fair degree of perception and hence believable chance… or vice versa,” added the 75-year-old.

The actor said he has, through the government agencies, identified 44 families who have lost their loved ones — martyrs who gave up their lives for the country — and distributed cash to them as a small gesture. “The amount is over Rs 1 crore in a systematic division as per the rules — 60 per cent to the wife and 20 per cent each to the parents… 112 demand drafts have been prepared and sent out to the families… printed lists with their names is with me…

“For the farmers, 295 farmers’ loans have been identified in the Bank I bank with, the NOCs have been prepared for almost 295 farmers whose loans shall be paid off by me… the amount being approximately Rs 2.03 crore.

“The concerned have been called to my office and shall be given their dues… it shall be impossible to call all, but a convenient few shall be personally invited,” he explained.

The cine icon said “every small effort made by us all, that enjoy the privilege of excess, shall go a long way in easing the troubled conditions of many”.

He also shared his contribution towards relief efforts for flood-hit Kerala. “The floods in Kerala have been a nightmare… There is so much that is needed to bring back some normalcy, to the devastation that nature has caused.

“I sent cash of Rs 51 lakh and 6-7 cartons of my personal clothing for the relief efforts — about 80 jackets and clothing combinations, scarves and trousers and about 40 odd shoes, sneakers and rubber soled to give some respite to them that have to rebuild their homes and lives.”

He didn’t want to talk about his contributions publicly. “I never did want to talk about this. I never have in the past, but at the press conference for KBC, a journalist asked me what I was doing for society. And among the many other social causes and campaigns I work for, I had to bring this up as well.”

