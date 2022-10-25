Amitabh Bachchan hosts Diwali bash; Jaya Bachchan calls photographers ‘intruders’. See photos, videos

The Bachchans held a Diwali bash on Monday. While celebrities who attended the party and the hosts did not pose for photographers, many of them were clicked arriving in their cars. Jaya Bachchan, who isn’t a fan of the paparazzi, called them ‘intruders’ as they gathered outside the Bachchan residence to click some photos on the night of Diwali.
Jaya was clicked in her car with her family. Abhishek Bachchan was at the wheel as Big B sat in the front. He waved at photographers. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were also clicked in the car.
View this post on Instagram
Aishwarya was also photographed at the residence.
Amitabh’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who is currently hosting her podcast What The Hell Navya, was also clicked at the party.
Kunal Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Ritu Nanda and many other celebrities also attended the party.
Check out the photos here:
It was previously reported that Amitabh Bachchan won’t be hosting a Diwali party this year. Amitabh recently injured his calf. He had shared on his blog that doctors have advised him against walking and straining his leg.