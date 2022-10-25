scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan hosts Diwali bash; Jaya Bachchan calls photographers ‘intruders’. See photos, videos

Amitabh Bachchan hosted a Diwali party on Monday night. Jaya Bachchan was upset with the photographers who were present outside her residence.

jaya bachchan, amitabh bachchanJaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan hosted a Diwali party at their residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Bachchans held a Diwali bash on Monday. While celebrities who attended the party and the hosts did not pose for photographers, many of them were clicked arriving in their cars. Jaya Bachchan, who isn’t a fan of the paparazzi, called them ‘intruders’ as they gathered outside the Bachchan residence to click some photos on the night of Diwali.

Jaya was clicked in her car with her family. Abhishek Bachchan was at the wheel as Big B sat in the front. He waved at photographers. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were also clicked in the car.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

amitabh bachchan Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan clicked in their car. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aishwarya rai Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan at their Diwali party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) abhishek bachchan Abhishek was clicked inside his car. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) amitabh bachchan Amitabh Bachchan clicked inside his car. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya was also photographed at the residence.

aishwarya rai Aishwarya Rai Bachchan clicked at her residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aishwarya rai bachchan Aishwarya Rai wore a red outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Amitabh’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who is currently hosting her podcast What The Hell Navya, was also clicked at the party.

navya naveli nanda Navya Naveli Nanda currently hosts her new podcast What The Hell Navya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kunal Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Ritu Nanda and many other celebrities also attended the party.

Check out the photos here:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buyingPremium
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buying
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roadsPremium
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roads
Twists and turns in G N Saibaba case raise important questions about stat...Premium
Twists and turns in G N Saibaba case raise important questions about stat...
Oil and the dollar: India’s twin challengesPremium
Oil and the dollar: India’s twin challenges
diwali party Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) bollywood diwali party Ritu Nanda clicked at the Bachchan residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kunal kapoor Kunal Kapoor at Bachchans’ Diwali party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

It was previously reported that Amitabh Bachchan won’t be hosting a Diwali party this year. Amitabh recently injured his calf. He had shared on his blog that doctors have advised him against walking and straining his leg.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-10-2022 at 10:30:01 am
Next Story

Transform into a leading techno business manager with SIOM Nashik’s reputed courses tailored for engineers

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan: Stars descend at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 25: Latest News
Advertisement