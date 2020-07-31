Big B looks forward to ‘visits of the doctors and nurses’, wonders ‘what the next day will hold’

Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus on July 11. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram) Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus on July 11. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan, who is presently getting treatment for coronavirus at Nanavati Hospital, took to his blog late Thursday to update his followers about his health. The actor wrote about the “isolation,” “quarantine,” and “solitude” that has come into his life because of COVID-19.

Big B shared that “the most awaited” part of his day is when the doctors and nurses come to visit. He wrote, “The medication and the treatment hours, they are looked forward to.” The actor revealed that he has made up little games with the treatment equipment like holding his breath in for a few seconds, and he looks forward to breaking yesterday’s record. He mentioned that even though he doesn’t understand much of what the medical staff says, he still looks forward to those visits.

Amitabh Bachchan also wrote about the uncertain world that we are all living in. He noted, “The world has become peculiar, and there is wonder on what the next day will hold.”

Abhishek Bachchan, who is also hospitalised due to COVID-19, took to Instagram on Thursday night and shared a photo. The photo, which shows an empty corridor at Nanavati Hospital, was captioned, “Light at the end of the tunnel! #latenightwalks”

He had earlier shared another photo of the sunset with the caption, “Always believe that the sun will shine through! Always.#believe #bepositive”

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were both tested positive on July 11 and have been hospitalised since then. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also tested positive but were discharged from the hospital a few days ago.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd