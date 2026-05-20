Amitabh Bachchan not hospitalised; visit was routine check-up, actor posts cryptic poem amid rumours

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has truly been an inspiration to the masses. On Tuesday night, reports claiming that the 83-year-old actor had been hospitalised left fans worried. However, it now appears that the rumours were false. Amid the speculation, Amitabh also shared a cryptic post on his blog late at night.

Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised? Here’s the truth…

On Tuesday night, senior journalist Vickey Lalwani posted a video on his YouTube channel stating that Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital. He said, “Big B has been admitted since Saturday, 16th May. I learned about it this afternoon, and I rushed to the hospital and confirmed the news there. He is kept on the 3rd floor of A wing in the VIP enclosure. Later, I saw Abhishek Bachchan also came to visit his father. Big B has been suffering from stomach-related issues since the time he was hurt in 1982 on the sets of Coolie during a fight sequence. Big B’s health is improving, and he is stable.”