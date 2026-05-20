Amitabh Bachchan not hospitalised; visit was routine check-up, actor posts cryptic poem amid rumours

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has truly been an inspiration to the masses. On Tuesday night, reports claiming that the 83-year-old actor had been hospitalised left fans worried. However, it now appears that the rumours were false. Amid the speculation, Amitabh also shared a cryptic post on his blog late at night.
Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised? Here’s the truth…
On Tuesday night, senior journalist Vickey Lalwani posted a video on his YouTube channel stating that Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital. He said, “Big B has been admitted since Saturday, 16th May. I learned about it this afternoon, and I rushed to the hospital and confirmed the news there. He is kept on the 3rd floor of A wing in the VIP enclosure. Later, I saw Abhishek Bachchan also came to visit his father. Big B has been suffering from stomach-related issues since the time he was hurt in 1982 on the sets of Coolie during a fight sequence. Big B’s health is improving, and he is stable.”
While fans flooded social media with wishes for the actor’s speedy recovery, PTI reported that the claims were untrue. A source told PTI that Amitabh Bachchan had visited Nanavati Hospital on Saturday for his routine monthly health check-up and returned home soon after.
“He went in for a routine health check-up and came back home. He usually goes every month for a check-up,” PTI quoted its source as saying.
On Wednesday, around 12:19 am, Big B also posted a cryptic blog amidst the rumors of his hospitalisation. In the blog, he shared a poem in Hindi whose translated version read as… “When the eagle becomes quiet, parrots begin to speak. This one and that one say, ‘Come, let us also start offering advice/drinks.’ After eating millet bread and greens, they begin talking like crows the moment food enters their mouths. One remained a reflection of brother Hill’s education; the other, a memory of Wellington.”
While it was reported that Big B had been hospitalised since Saturday, the megastar was seen outside his home in Juhu on Sunday, where he meets with fans as part of a weekly ritual.
Sharing photos of the same on his blog, the Megstar wrote, “I go in from the house to meet the well-wishers… staff security and police tell me it’s ready to come… and as I walk apprehension, will they be there, will they greet me or booo?? And then I hear the cheers, and the adrenaline activates, and the body and limbs move in cohesion, almost as an intrusion… a loving intrusion, and the joy of seeing so much joy in others. The constants, the elderly, the little kids who do not know what the heck is going on, but they are cute. Ahhhh.. such a blessing..the Almighty be praised.”
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On the work front, Big B recently wrapped up Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17. He will next be seen in a courtroom drama titled Section 84; other than that, Big B is also reportedly shooting for the sequel of Kalk 2898 AD.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More