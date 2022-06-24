Amitabh Bachchan’s hilarious take on fan kissing his photo: ‘Aree, par devi ji…’

Amitabh Bachchan’s social media game is way too cool for his age. And the superstar gave a glimpse of his fun side in his latest Instagram post. He posted his photo, which a female fan seemed to have kissed all over, as several lipstick marks are seen. The fan also wrote on the photo, “His eyes and the way he smiles.”

Big B had a hilarious take on the photo. He captioned it, “Aree, par Devi ji .. koi jagah to chhodo smile karne ke liye! (But ma’am, do leave some space for me to smile.)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan left his fans amused by his humour. A fan wrote, “Hahaha Sir you are too cute”, while another fan commented, “You are truly the Shahenshah of Bollywood.” Many fans even complimented his wit. A fan posted, “Amit sir and his humour.” Another fan reminded him of his wife Jaya Bachchan. The comment read, “देवी जी कौन है । जया जी को नही पता है शायद 😂😂😂😂. (Who is this devi ji? Maybe Jaya doesn’t know about her.)”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has Brahmastra, Uchhai, Butterfly, Good Bye, the Intern remake and Project K in the pipeline. He will also return to host the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, which is set to launch on Sony TV soon.