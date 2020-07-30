Amitabh Bachchan heaps praise on frontline healthcare workers, calls them ‘Gods in white’

Amitabh Bachchan commended healthcare workers for their selfless work. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Amitabh Bachchan commended healthcare workers for their selfless work. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised frontline healthcare workers for their relentlessness and selflessness amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Amitabh, who is currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus in Nanavati hospital, wrote on his blog, “They that relentlessly, selflessly, dedicate their time and energy and care as warriors that battle against the CoViD to bring relief and abandonment from the dreaded virus for their patients, also bring prayer to the Almighty forces with folded hands for relief. Here where I lie in treatment under them at Nanavati Hospital they share with me their prayers that they recite each day.” The actor then shared a prayer he says the doctors and nurses recite each day.

Big B added, “They care not for their own condition, but care for the condition of them they nurse. To send them back healthy to their loved ones. They are the Gods in white. They we honour, they we admire and have the greatest respect for. They have not seen their loved ones for months, they remain on the premises and within minutes are ready to rush to any situation that may arise, ready to bring succour and relief. ready to bring a smile on our faces; on the faces of ours.”

Besides Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya were also tested positive for coronavirus earlier in July. On Monday, Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested negative and were discharged from Nanavati hospital. Abhishek and Amitabh are expected to be discharged later this week.

