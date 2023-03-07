scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after suffering rib injury, says Holika dahan done at Jalsa: ‘Rest and strapped chest’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared details about his health after suffering an injury on the sets of Project K. The actor also revealed details about Holika dahan at his home, Jalsa.

amitabh bachchanAmitabh Bachchan shared an update regarding his injury. (Photo: Amitabh/Instagram)
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday took to his blog to share a health update regarding his recent injury, which he suffered while shooting for the upcoming Nag Ashwin film, Project K, in Hyderabad. The actor expressed gratitude to his fans who had showered him with support and love after coming to know that their favourite actor had suffered an injury to his rib cartilage.

“First .. to all that send their concern on my injury, may I express my gratitude and love for your prayers .. I am overwhelmed by the attention you give me and am so grateful to the family Ef for this embrace ..I progress gradually .. it shall take time .. and what has been prescribed by the doctors is being followed diligently .. rest and strapped chest .. all work has stopped and will only begin once the condition improves and the medical gives an assurance ..But my immense gratitude to all .. ❤️” read a section of his blog as he assured his fans that he is taking this time to recharge himself.

Bachchan also informed people about Holika celebrations that was performed on Monday night at his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. He wrote, “The ‘holika’ was lit last night at Jalsa, there being a date confusion on the day for HOLI .. it is now done. HOLI being celebrated today .. and tomorrow .. so in this confusion much of what could have been done was not done ..I rest and repair ..But my wishes for the celebration of this joyous festival is with you .. may the colours of HOLI bring the multifaceted colours of life in your life ..More later ..But for now my gratitude as ever .. (sic).”

Amitabh Bachchan on Monday had confirmed that he suffered a muscle tear as well as an injury on his rib cartilage. The actor said, as a result, he was flown back to Mumbai, and the shoot has been cancelled until further notice. “In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured – rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage, canceled shoot, did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home. Strapping has been done and rest been advocated. Yes painful. On movement and breathing, will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur. Some medication is on also for pain,” he earlier wrote on his blog.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 11:04 IST
More Entertainment
