Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan says he has given up on non-vegetarian food, sweets, rice: ‘Jaya loves eating fish’

Amitabh Bachchan talked about his favourite dishes and also named a few dishes which he had to give up.

Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan spoke about his diet. (Photo: Instagram/amitabhbachchan)

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed on the show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 that he has left eating sweets, non-vegetarian food and other dishes. Bachchan, who was discussing wife, actor Jaya Bachchan’s favourite dish–fish, opened up about his diet. 

When contestant Anjali Kumari asked Bachchan about his favourite dish, the veteran actor said, “I have left eating all of that. In my youth, I would eat but now I have left eating non-veg, sweets, rice, and pan and won’t speak any further.”

Bachchan recently tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. The actor took to social media and said,  “I have just tested CoViD + positive. All those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also.” However, the actor recovered soon and even returned to the sets of KBC 14. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

The 80-year-old actor has a blog of his own where he writes about his life, work and his thoughts in general. He had earlier revealed on his blog about his morning routine which included special portions of tulsi and protein. 

He had written, “Okay so while all this was being conveyed to you lot .. breaka’ is almost over .. quick brief consumption .. the ‘tulsi patta’ , the probiotic dose , the protein drink the almonds, the porridge, the tablets , the coconut water , the ‘aanvalaa’ juice, (Myrrh it is called in the language of this post) , the fruit banana .. and at the gym, Dates from considerate Ef of the Arab world .. and bites of the apple in between machine changes .. and lots of water too.”

The actor was last seen in the movies Brahmastra and Goodbye. He will next be seen in the adventure-drama Uunchai which is all set to release on November 11. 

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 01:47:21 pm
