Amitabh Bachchan had to borrow money from staff to put food on the table, reveals Abhishek Bachchan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan in a podcast appearance spoke about the financial difficulty that his family went through in the 90s, when his father Amitabh Bachchan’s business venture collapsed. Amitabh was left with crores in debt, and that is when Abhishek decided to drop out of college in the US and return to India to be with his family.

On The Ranveer Show, Abhishek described how dire the situation had become, and said that his father had to borrow money from his staff to be able to put food on the table. He also revealed the advice that Amitabh gave him when he told him that he wanted to become an actor.

Abhishek said that his family was going through a very difficult financial time, and he felt that as a son, he needed to be with his father. The actor said while he couldn’t do much, he wanted to be there for moral support. “He likes knowing his family is around. I can’t be sitting in Boston and my father doesn’t know how he’s going to get dinner. That’s how bad it was, and he said it publicly. He had to borrow money from his staff to put food on the table. I just felt morally obliged to be with him,” Abhishek said.

He said he called Amitabh and said that he wanted to leave college and return home to be with him. He said his father was very emotional and touched. They had already discussed how Abhishek wanted to become an actor. Amitabh said he was glad and asked him to come back. He also advised him to learn the language, “because Shakespeare doesn’t work over here.”

Amitabh’s ABCL corporation crashed in the 90s, and the actor has often spoken about how producers stopped offering him films during that time. He bounced back with the support of his family, and after he was offered a starring role in Mohabbatein and the hosting gig in Kaun Banega Crorepati. Abhishek was most recently seen in Bob Biswas.