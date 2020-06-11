Amitabh Bachchan heaps praise on Shoojit Sircar’s acting skills

Gulabo Sitabo is Shoojit Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan’s second collaboration. (Photo: PR Handout) Gulabo Sitabo is Shoojit Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan’s second collaboration. (Photo: PR Handout)

Amitabh Bachchan is all praise for his Gulabo Sitabo director Shoojit Sircar. The megastar took to his blog and wrote about reuniting with Sircar after Piku (2015).

“Shoojit Sarkar is no mean director .. he is many creative beings in one form of his body .. an alumni of the prestigious NSD – the National School of Drama, his acting qualities far outweigh his qualities as a Director ..” Bachchan wrote.

Further sharing how his portrayal of Mirza in Gulabo Sitabo is a reflection of Shoojit Sircar’s vision, Big B added, “His own personal briefings of the nature of his characters he brings up, are the results of the performances seen .. for me at least all that I do or seem to do, are Shoojit in prosthetic make up .. each little detail is brought out and suddenly there is an ease of the following that he wishes for .. we do what he enacts for us .. for me at least there is no individual output .. it is all his doing .. he tells , I follow ..”

Gulabo Sitabo is a slice-of-life dramedy set in Lucknow. It has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The film will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 12.

