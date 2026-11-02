Amitabh Bachchan greets fans from behind bulletproof glass amid security concerns, Abhishek keeps watch

Following the recent firing incident involving Tiger Shroff and reports of security threats to several Bollywood celebrities, Amitabh Bachchan greeted fans from behind a protective glass enclosure.

Written by: Kriti Sonali
6 min readBengaluruNov 2, 2026 09:35 AM IST
amitabh bachchan sunday abhishekAmitabh Bachchan greeted fans outside Jalsa, Mumbai, this Sunday from behind a 12-foot-tall protective glass enclosure. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, kept a close watch on the security arrangements.
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Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has continued his much-loved Sunday tradition of greeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. However, his latest interaction with admirers was different as the veteran actor greeted the crowd from behind a 12-foot-tall bulletproof glass enclosure. Heavy security was deployed around the premises, while his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, was also seen keeping a close watch on the arrangements.

The heightened security comes amid concerns following the recent shooting incident involving actor Tiger Shroff.

Also read | Abhishek joins Amitabh Bachchan for Sunday darshan at Jalsa amid bomb threat, health concerns

Watch Amitabh Bachchan’s clips here:

According to reports circulating after the incident, the attackers had also visited the residences of Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan but could not open fire because of the tight security arrangements at their properties. Tiger Shroff reportedly had comparatively fewer security measures, allowing the attackers to carry out the shooting.

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Amitabh has maintained his Sunday fan-meet tradition for years, with hundreds of fans gathering outside Jalsa every week to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Despite the additional security measures, the actor made sure to continue the tradition, this time greeting his admirers from inside the protective enclosure.

Abhishek Bachchan keeps a close watch on security

Abhishek Bachchan was also present during the Sunday interaction and was seen monitoring the security arrangements around his father’s residence. His presence caught the attention of fans, with many appreciating the way he looks after the veteran actor.

Amitabh Bachchan gets angry over media reports, clarifies his social media post

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also expressed his displeasure over media reports allegedly misinterpreting his words following the Sunday fan meeting. Big B took to his blog and social media to clarify that his devotional chant to Lord Krishna had been presented out of context.

Amitabh referred to the prayer, “Hathi ghoda palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki”, and said it was an invocation to Lord Krishna rather than a challenge directed at his opponents. He criticised sections of the media for allegedly twisting his words and disrespecting his religious sentiments.

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In his post, the actor also referred to his 50-million-strong follower base and said that 10 per cent of them would be ready to respond if given a signal. He was expressing his frustration over how his devotional message had been interpreted, rather than issuing a threat, as some reports had suggested.

The veteran actor also questioned the lack of accountability in media reporting, adding that mistakes should be acknowledged and corrected. He maintained that his words and actions should not be taken out of context.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his X account to express his angst and wrote his post in Hindi, which translates into English as, “T 5903 (AI) For Krishna Kanhaiya, in the form of prayer, we often chant- ” Hathi ghoda palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki ” And the media, by disrespecting it, prints it for their own publicity, ‘Look, Amitabh is challenging his opponents, saying, ‘Bring your elephants and horses’, we will fight with our weapons, we won’t be afraid!’ On one hand, it’s a grave insult to a ‘Jai Shri Krishna’ invocation, and on the other, they’re twisting the words to make it about challenging opponents. .. Listen up, media folks, with your ears wide open. .. We have a 50 million-strong follower base, media folks. The day we give the signal, just 10 percent of them are ready and waiting to strike.”

He added, “The more you twist our words and condemn them, the 100 times greater capacity our Ef has lying in wait to do the same. … It’s just a matter of them speaking up. .. Here’s what the media prints, take a look, “Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at opponents’ threats, vents frustration with cryptic post—’Go, bring your elephants and horses’ ” “See that, folks—disrespecting faith, and absurd (Betuka) – Absurd, nonsensical, or silly. ridiculous (Hasyaspad) – Ridiculous or laughable (invoking derision). incongruous These are the ones considered the country’s 5th Column—and the 4 columns are revered in our traditions with honor and respect. .. It’s called a fifth because they are honored by the citizens, granted a status of respect in society!!”

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He further wrote, “Honor??? Nothing could be more laughable than this… If we make a mistake—mistakes happen—we immediately apologize and try to make amends.. But here it seems like this is their birthright… I was about to say, as a victim, with affection and love, I’m heading off to sleep.” “But I won’t say victim—the right to my pain is mine alone—it’s not worthy of your … Good night, my dear E.”

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