Amitabh Bachchan greets fans from behind bulletproof glass amid security concerns, Abhishek keeps watch

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has continued his much-loved Sunday tradition of greeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. However, his latest interaction with admirers was different as the veteran actor greeted the crowd from behind a 12-foot-tall bulletproof glass enclosure. Heavy security was deployed around the premises, while his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, was also seen keeping a close watch on the arrangements.

The heightened security comes amid concerns following the recent shooting incident involving actor Tiger Shroff.

Also read | Abhishek joins Amitabh Bachchan for Sunday darshan at Jalsa amid bomb threat, health concerns

Watch Amitabh Bachchan’s clips here:

Amitabh Bachchan meets his fans every Sunday outside his bungalow, but after the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff, Big B seems to have become quite nervous. Now, he is meeting his fans from inside a protective glass enclosure. 😶 https://t.co/fmCbB7t1FE — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) November 1, 2026

FEAR IS REAL 😄🔥 Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads. Following the attack on Tiger Shroff, the attackers reportedly revealed that they had also 𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗵 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗞𝗵𝗮𝗻’𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀, 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱𝗻’𝘁 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗲 due to tight security. Tiger Shroff had less security, which allowed the attackers to carry out their plan. And now, even Amitabh Bachchan has started greeting his fans from behind bulletproof glass! 🙄 — T-Celebs (@t_celebs) November 1, 2026

This making many do a double take!

THE STIFLING IMPACT OF THE ATTEMPT ON TIGER SHROFF’S LIFE.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was seen greeting fans from behind a protective bulletproof glass screen today outside his Juhu home https://t.co/WDEFNUTply — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) November 1, 2026

According to reports circulating after the incident, the attackers had also visited the residences of Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan but could not open fire because of the tight security arrangements at their properties. Tiger Shroff reportedly had comparatively fewer security measures, allowing the attackers to carry out the shooting.

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Amitabh has maintained his Sunday fan-meet tradition for years, with hundreds of fans gathering outside Jalsa every week to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Despite the additional security measures, the actor made sure to continue the tradition, this time greeting his admirers from inside the protective enclosure.

Abhishek Bachchan keeps a close watch on security

Abhishek Bachchan was also present during the Sunday interaction and was seen monitoring the security arrangements around his father’s residence. His presence caught the attention of fans, with many appreciating the way he looks after the veteran actor.

Amitabh Bachchan gets angry over media reports, clarifies his social media post

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also expressed his displeasure over media reports allegedly misinterpreting his words following the Sunday fan meeting. Big B took to his blog and social media to clarify that his devotional chant to Lord Krishna had been presented out of context.

Amitabh referred to the prayer, “Hathi ghoda palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki”, and said it was an invocation to Lord Krishna rather than a challenge directed at his opponents. He criticised sections of the media for allegedly twisting his words and disrespecting his religious sentiments.

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In his post, the actor also referred to his 50-million-strong follower base and said that 10 per cent of them would be ready to respond if given a signal. He was expressing his frustration over how his devotional message had been interpreted, rather than issuing a threat, as some reports had suggested.

The veteran actor also questioned the lack of accountability in media reporting, adding that mistakes should be acknowledged and corrected. He maintained that his words and actions should not be taken out of context.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his X account to express his angst and wrote his post in Hindi, which translates into English as, “T 5903 (AI) For Krishna Kanhaiya, in the form of prayer, we often chant- ” Hathi ghoda palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki ” And the media, by disrespecting it, prints it for their own publicity, ‘Look, Amitabh is challenging his opponents, saying, ‘Bring your elephants and horses’, we will fight with our weapons, we won’t be afraid!’ On one hand, it’s a grave insult to a ‘Jai Shri Krishna’ invocation, and on the other, they’re twisting the words to make it about challenging opponents. .. Listen up, media folks, with your ears wide open. .. We have a 50 million-strong follower base, media folks. The day we give the signal, just 10 percent of them are ready and waiting to strike.”

टी 5903{आई) कृष्ण कन्हैया के लिए, प्रार्थना स्वरूप, अक्सर उचारण करते है – ” हाथी घोड़ा पालकी, जय कन्हैया लाल की ” और मीडिया उसका निरादर करके, अपना प्रचार करने के लिए, छापता है, ‘देखिए ये अमिताभ अपने विरोधियों को चुनौती दे रहा है, की, ‘ले आओ हाथी घोड़ा ‘ हम अपने हथियारों से लड़ेंगे, डरेंगे नहीं !’ एक तो घोर निंदा एक ‘जय श्री कृष्ण ‘ के उपलक्ष्य में , और दूसरा , शब्दों को पलट कर विरोधियों को चुनौती देने की बात कर रहे है ।। सुन लो कान फाड़ के मीडिया वालो ।। 50 million की आबादी है हमारे followers की मीडिया वालो । जिस दिन हमने इशरा किया, तो उनमें से केवल 10 प्रतिशत ही, ठोकने के लिए तैयार बैठें हैं । तुम जितनी हमारे शब्दों की उलट पलट करके निंदा करोगे, उससे १०० गुना ज़ादा करने की क्षमता हमारे Ef के पास पड़ी है । ।। बस बोलने की देरी है उन्हें ।। ये देखिए मीडिया क्या छापता है : “अमिताभ बच्चन ने विरोधियों की धमकी पर कसा तंज, क्रिप्टिक पोस्ट लिखकर निकाली भड़ास- ‘जाओ, ले आओ अपने हाथी घोड़े’

News18 Hindi ”

ये देखा आपने – धर्म का निरादर, और बेतुका (Betuka) – Absurd, nonsensical, or silly.

हास्यास्पद (Hasyaspad) – Ridiculous or laughable (invoking derision).

असंगत

ये वो हैं जिन्हें देश का 5th Column माना जाता है – 4 column तो हमारे संस्कारों में माना जाता है, आदर सम्मान के साथ ।। एक छटा इस लिए कहा जाता है , क्यूँकि उन्हें देशवासियों की और से सम्मानित, और एक समाज में आदार रूपी दर्जा दिया जाता है !! सम्मान ???

इससे बड़ा हासपद नहीं हो सकता … . हमसे कोई ग़लती हो जाए – ग़लतियाँ हो जाती हैं – तो हम तुरंत क्षमा माँगते हैं, और सुधार करने का प्रयत्न करते हैं .. पर यहाँ लगता है उनका ये जन्म साइ धिकार है … मैं कहने वाला था एक पीड़ित व्यक्ति का, स्नेह प्यार, जा रहा हूँ निद्रा के लिए लेकिन पीड़ित नहीं कहूँगा – अपनी पीड़ा का अधिकार केवल मेरा है – वो आपके { मीडिया ] लायक़ नहीं है … शुभ रात्रि मेरे प्यारे E — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 1, 2026

T 5903 – लिखते हैं प्रार्थना, और मीडिया उसके शब्दों का दुरुपयोग करके, निरादर करता है ! इतनी लाचारी ???

अब मीडिया हमारे हाथ में भी है । सोच लो ! भारी पड़ेगा !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 1, 2026

He added, “The more you twist our words and condemn them, the 100 times greater capacity our Ef has lying in wait to do the same. … It’s just a matter of them speaking up. .. Here’s what the media prints, take a look, “Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at opponents’ threats, vents frustration with cryptic post—’Go, bring your elephants and horses’ ” “See that, folks—disrespecting faith, and absurd (Betuka) – Absurd, nonsensical, or silly. ridiculous (Hasyaspad) – Ridiculous or laughable (invoking derision). incongruous These are the ones considered the country’s 5th Column—and the 4 columns are revered in our traditions with honor and respect. .. It’s called a fifth because they are honored by the citizens, granted a status of respect in society!!”

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He further wrote, “Honor??? Nothing could be more laughable than this… If we make a mistake—mistakes happen—we immediately apologize and try to make amends.. But here it seems like this is their birthright… I was about to say, as a victim, with affection and love, I’m heading off to sleep.” “But I won’t say victim—the right to my pain is mine alone—it’s not worthy of your … Good night, my dear E.”