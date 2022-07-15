Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli makes her screen debut, friends Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday root for her

Navya Naveli Nanda seems to be the latest star kid to jump onto the bandwagon of making her acting debut soon. No, she hasn’t signed her first movie, but will be seen in a TVC, enough to give viewers a glimpse of how she’s already Bollywood ready.

Navya Naveli, daughter of Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, on Friday posted a teaser video of her latest brand endorsement for a hair-care range. In the video, the 25-year-old is seen as a corporate woman talking about ‘self worth’. She seems to be challenging the stereotypes that come with being a certain age. Though the full TVC will be out soon, Navya’s latest avatar left the industry buzzing with congratulatory messages for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Navya’s close friends from the industry like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan expressed excitement after seeing her in the video. “Omg!!!! Love you, so excited for you my nav,” Ananya wrote. Navya’s mother Shweta Bachchan commented, “You’re more than worth it baby.” Others like Aadar Jain, Athiya Shetty, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Bhavana Pandey also reacted.

Navya’s younger brother Agastya Nanda is also set to make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar directorial The Archies. The film will mark the Bollywood entry of Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor too. Also starring Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda, it will stream on Netflix in 2023.

Navya, however, has made it clear that she doesn’t want to join the film industry, following the footsteps of her father Nikhil Nanda instead. “I think I enjoy dancing but it was never something that I took seriously, as a career prospective. I have always been inclined towards business and have grown up around working women. My dadi and bua were involved in the family business, and I always saw how my father and grandfather would even take their suggestions. I think that world excited me more. Also, I am the fourth generation of the Nanda family and I wanted to carry that legacy. I wanted to support my dad, it’s something of great pride for me. I never considered acting as a career choice,” she said in a recent interview.