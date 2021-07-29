Navya Naveli schools fan who tells her to try in Bollywood: ‘Beautiful women can run businesses too’

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda Naveli had a polite and dignified response for a fan who told her to ‘try in Bollywood’, owing to her beauty. Navya had taken to Instagram earlier in the day and shared a photo of herself, where she was dressed in a pink T-shirt and matching pants.

She didn’t caption the photo, but instead put a sunflower. Photographer Rohan Shrestha made a playful dig at it and wrote, “Caption is awe-inspiring.” To which Navya responded, “Just like me.” Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor showered her photo with hearts.

A fan wrote, “U r beautiful , you should try in bollywood too.” Navya replied, “Thank you for your kind words, but beautiful women can run businesses too”. Former Indian Idol 12 contestant Sawai Bhatt said, “Namaste mam” to which she responded with a folded hands emoji.

Navya is clear that she doesn’t want to enter Bollywood like her grandparents and uncle Abhishek Bachchan. Her mother Shweta Bachchan has also emphasised that she doesn’t want her family getting into showbiz, after seeing the toil and trolling her brother and father have had to go through. During Koffee with Karan, She said that it gives her sleepless nights. “I also know the heartbreaks and I think I know it really, really well. I see their faces when things don’t work out. I’m there on a human level,” said Shweta adding, “I am on Instagram, I see the amount of hate and trolling he gets. And whether or not you like him as an actor, or you think that he has had it so easy because he is Amitabh Bachchan’s son, whatever it is, I’m his sister. I’m going to react to him as a sister. And I hate it, it gives me sleepless nights. I don’t want yet another member of my family to be in this business because of a selfish reason.”

Navya is an entrepreneur and wants to join the family business, Escorts. Earlier, Navya in an interview with Vogue magazine had said, “I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda.” Navya also founded Aara Health, an organisation that works towards ensuring healthy and hygienic lives for women.