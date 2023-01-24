scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli said she wasn’t keen to do films as she ‘wouldn’t be good’ at it: ‘Surprisingly, no offers came’

Navya Naveli Nanda says she is happy from being away from the movies as it is a space she thinks she won't be "very good at it."

Navya Naveli NandaNavya Naveli Nanda says no to films. (Photo: Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is not keen to make her debut in films. The entrepreneur says she believes her “skill set” lies somewhere else and not in films– where her family members have made a name for themselves.

In conversation with Brut India, Navya was asked why has she not taken the film route yet, to which she replied, “I think I am just not very good at it to be honest. I don’t believe you should do something for the sake of doing it.

Also Read |Jaya Bachchan says, ‘educated women have double standards’: ‘Women are their own enemies’

“One, you should do it if you are 100 percent passionate about it. It’s not something I am passionate about. I think I am doing exactly what I love doing. Two, I wouldn’t be very good at it. I think my skill set lies elsewhere,” she added.

When asked if she has gotten film offers, Navya said, “None. I don’t know why people keep thinking that I have got film offers. None of them have come actually, it’s surprising.”

Also Read |Navya Naveli Nanda on Jaya Bachchan being trolled for her opinion on romance, dating: ‘People may agree or disagree…’

Navya hosts her own podcast show What The Hell Navya, which features her mother Shweta Nanda and actor grandmother Jaya Bachchan. The three generations of women discuss various topics, including society taboos, the current fashion trends, social media habits and more. Quite often they get into several debates and altercations as they have contrasting opinions on subjects.

When asked why she name the show What The Hell Navya, she said that was something her mother and grandmother said “at least ten times” in every episode because she is a “bit all over the place as a person.”

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 13:11 IST
First published on: 24-01-2023 at 13:11 IST
Man finds out why his mother used the same plate for over 20 years. Reason makes netizens emotional

