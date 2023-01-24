Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli said she wasn’t keen to do films as she ‘wouldn’t be good’ at it: ‘Surprisingly, no offers came’

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is not keen to make her debut in films. The entrepreneur says she believes her “skill set” lies somewhere else and not in films– where her family members have made a name for themselves.

In conversation with Brut India, Navya was asked why has she not taken the film route yet, to which she replied, “I think I am just not very good at it to be honest. I don’t believe you should do something for the sake of doing it.

“One, you should do it if you are 100 percent passionate about it. It’s not something I am passionate about. I think I am doing exactly what I love doing. Two, I wouldn’t be very good at it. I think my skill set lies elsewhere,” she added.

When asked if she has gotten film offers, Navya said, “None. I don’t know why people keep thinking that I have got film offers. None of them have come actually, it’s surprising.”

Navya hosts her own podcast show What The Hell Navya, which features her mother Shweta Nanda and actor grandmother Jaya Bachchan. The three generations of women discuss various topics, including society taboos, the current fashion trends, social media habits and more. Quite often they get into several debates and altercations as they have contrasting opinions on subjects.

When asked why she name the show What The Hell Navya, she said that was something her mother and grandmother said “at least ten times” in every episode because she is a “bit all over the place as a person.”