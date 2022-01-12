Navya Naveli wows with her piano skills, posts a sultry monochrome portrait. See here

Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, on Tuesday posted a video of herself playing a beautiful melody on the piano, along with a sun-soaked monochrome portrait. As her caption, the 25-year-old left a thought balloon emoticon ‘💭’.

The portrait showed Navya standing in front of a window and soaking up the sun. The video showed her playing the song ‘To Build a Home’ by The Cinematic Orchestra on the piano. Her post received a lot of love from her followers, One of them wrote, “Very talented, Navya.” Another commented, “Gave me goosebumps.”

Navya’s piano skills have always made her grandfather proud. Last year, Amitabh Bachchan had taken to Twitter to shower praise on her and posted a video.

T 4036 – the admiration & pride of a Grandfather towards his Granddaughter, Navya Naveli.. self taught, digitally graduated, constructs platforms for deprived women, apprentices on management for Father’s business & sorts out all my mobile computer glitches !! Love you dearest ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oqcmGbrAtr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 20, 2021

Alongside the soothing video, Big B wrote a sweet note for his granddaughter. “The admiration & pride of a Grandfather towards his Granddaughter, Navya Naveli… Self taught, digitally graduated, constructs platforms for deprived women, apprentices on management for Father’s business & sorts out all my mobile computer glitches!! Love you dearest,” read Bachchan’s tweet.

Navya has made a mark for herself as an entrepreneur who is working on social causes close to her heart. She has said that she has no intention of joining the film industry.