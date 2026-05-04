Amitabh Bachchan got upset when I touched his feet, says Abhishek Banerjee: ‘He wants to be seen as a co-actor’

While he might have gained recognition for playing the role of Jana in the horror-comedy Stree, Abhishek Banerjee has had an illustrious career as a casting director as well. The actor, who is celebrating his birthday (May 4) in Goa this year, has impressed fans with his portrayal of both comedic and intense roles time and again. Now, during an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Abhishek recalled the first day of shoot of his upcoming film Section 84, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

When asked if he ever felt starstuck being an actor and casting director himself, he took two names in an instant – Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. “That film is not out yet, but when I met Mr Bachchan, I was in awe. I was shivering on set, was having goosebumps. To be working with somebody I’ve admired and followed all my life, that was very special for me,” he shared.

As soon as he met Big B for the first time, on the sets of their film, Abhishek bent to touch his feet. However, he revealed that the veteran superstar didn’t want him to do so, in order to work equally and professionally as co-stars. He said, “I went for his feet, naturally. But, he got very upset with me. He immediately said, ‘What are you doing?’ Why are you doing this? I was so confused because Indian families teach this only – touching feet of the elders.”

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When the actor spoke to Section 84’s director, he got to know that Amitabh Bachchan doesn’t like it when co-stars touch his feet. “But then I later realised and spoke to the film’s director Ribhu Dasgupta. He told me that Amitabh sir doesn’t like this because he feels that the minute you do that, you are not a co-actor. You are already putting him on a pedestal. And he is such a professional man, that he wants to see everyone as an equal, so that you don’t underperform. That is so cool.”

The Pataal Lok actor further added, “I realised that he doesn’t want to be seen as an old man. He wants to be like a co-actor, a co-worker. That’s the kind of professionalism. There is no ego in that man, but there is more professionalism than any actor I have worked with. I am including all the younger ones, nobody in this industry is as professional as Amitabh Bachchan.”

Abhishek Banerjee went on to recall his encounters with Shah Rukh Khan, that left him completely awestruck. “Nobody in this industry is as cool as SRK. When I met him, I kept telling myself that I should really do something in life so that I can chill with this person. You want to spend time with some people and not just work, and that is the kind of man he is. He is so witty, knowledgeable, and has so much energy in life. He is just unbelievable,” he said.

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Meanwhile, Abhishek’s film Section 84 is set to hit the theatres on November 19, 2026. The courtroom drama has been produced by Reliance Entertainment and Jio Studios.