Amitabh Bachchan got upset when I touched his feet, says Abhishek Banerjee: ‘He wants to be seen as a co-actor’

While he might have gained recognition for playing the role of Jana in the horror-comedy Stree, Abhishek Banerjee has had an illustrious career as a casting director as well. The actor, who is celebrating his birthday (May 4) in Goa this year, has impressed fans with his portrayal of both comedic and intense roles time and again. Now, during an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Abhishek recalled the first day of shoot of his upcoming film Section 84, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.
When asked if he ever felt starstuck being an actor and casting director himself, he took two names in an instant – Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. “That film is not out yet, but when I met Mr Bachchan, I was in awe. I was shivering on set, was having goosebumps. To be working with somebody I’ve admired and followed all my life, that was very special for me,” he shared.
As soon as he met Big B for the first time, on the sets of their film, Abhishek bent to touch his feet. However, he revealed that the veteran superstar didn’t want him to do so, in order to work equally and professionally as co-stars. He said, “I went for his feet, naturally. But, he got very upset with me. He immediately said, ‘What are you doing?’ Why are you doing this? I was so confused because Indian families teach this only – touching feet of the elders.”
When the actor spoke to Section 84’s director, he got to know that Amitabh Bachchan doesn’t like it when co-stars touch his feet. “But then I later realised and spoke to the film’s director Ribhu Dasgupta. He told me that Amitabh sir doesn’t like this because he feels that the minute you do that, you are not a co-actor. You are already putting him on a pedestal. And he is such a professional man, that he wants to see everyone as an equal, so that you don’t underperform. That is so cool.”
The Pataal Lok actor further added, “I realised that he doesn’t want to be seen as an old man. He wants to be like a co-actor, a co-worker. That’s the kind of professionalism. There is no ego in that man, but there is more professionalism than any actor I have worked with. I am including all the younger ones, nobody in this industry is as professional as Amitabh Bachchan.”
Abhishek Banerjee went on to recall his encounters with Shah Rukh Khan, that left him completely awestruck. “Nobody in this industry is as cool as SRK. When I met him, I kept telling myself that I should really do something in life so that I can chill with this person. You want to spend time with some people and not just work, and that is the kind of man he is. He is so witty, knowledgeable, and has so much energy in life. He is just unbelievable,” he said.
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Meanwhile, Abhishek’s film Section 84 is set to hit the theatres on November 19, 2026. The courtroom drama has been produced by Reliance Entertainment and Jio Studios.
Navya Kharbanda is an Entertainment Journalist and Cinematic Commentator at The Indian Express, where she specializes in bridging the gap between classic Bollywood heritage and contemporary Gen-Z perspectives. Her work is characterized by a blend of nostalgia-driven analysis and on-the-ground reporting from major film festivals and industry events.
Experience & Professional Background
Navya is a prominent voice on The Indian Express entertainment desk, known for her ability to secure candid interviews with both legendary veterans and rising stars. Her career highlights include:
The Indian Express: Covers a wide range of topics from high-stakes box office analysis to in-depth celebrity profiles. She is a regular at major events like the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
SCREEN Interviews: Navya has conducted a series of "exclusive conversations" for SCREEN, featuring industry stalwarts like Anupam Kher, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Suhasini Maniratnam.
Archival Reporting: She is noted for her sensitive handling of archival interviews and retrospectives, recently covering the legacy of late superstar Dharmendra and the career reflections of the late Satish Shah.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Navya’s beat is uniquely defined by her "Gen-Z Revisit" series, where she re-evaluates cult classics through a modern lens. Her core areas of expertise include:
Cinematic Retrospectives: Analyzing 80s and 90s landmarks like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and Mohabbatein to explore how themes of romance and rebellion resonate with today’s youth.
Industry Insights: Tracking the career resurgences of actors (e.g., Akshaye Khanna) and the evolving dynamics of film production and distribution in the OTT era.
On-Set Dynamics: Reporting on behind-the-scenes stories from major productions, ranging from the technical challenges of Mirzapur: The Film to the work ethics of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan.
South Indian Cinema: Expanding her coverage to include the impact of regional icons and the rise of pan-Indian fantasy epics like Magadheera.
Authoritativeness & Trust
Navya Kharbanda has established her authority by consistently providing "Journalism of Courage" in the entertainment sphere. Whether she is interrogating the sexism in patriarchal classics or reporting on the fair-pay debates at international film festivals, her work prioritizes factual accuracy and critical objectivity. Her ability to synthesize deep industry history with modern audience trends makes her a trusted source for readers seeking both entertainment news and thoughtful cultural commentary. ... Read More