Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye’s film tickets to be sold at Rs 150 on release day

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna’s film Goodbye is all set to release on October 7. Ahead of the release, the makers have announced that the tickets on the first day will be sold at Rs 150. After National Cinema Day, Goodbye is the first film to adopt the reduced pricing policy of Rs 150 per ticket on the release day.

Through a special video featuring Amitabh, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures announced the news on Twitter and wrote, “The #Goodbye family has something exciting for you and your family! This Friday (7th October), book your tickets at a special price of ₹150/- and take your family through a roller coaster ride of emotions, drama and lots of love! ❤️ Watch #Goodbye in cinemas near you.”

“We together have decided that on October 7, Goodbye movie ticket prices will be special and sold at Rs 150,” Amitabh Bachchan said in the video.

Goodbye marks Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood debut. It is a comedy drama written and directed by Vikas Bahl. The film, also starring veteran actor Neena Gupta, revolves around the happy and tough times of the Bhalla family.

Speaking about working with Amitabh, Rashmika had told Wion, “I was reconfirming if they really dialled the right number, or have they made some mistake. Are you sure I am the person you are looking for? But when they said they really want me on board, I became very excited.”