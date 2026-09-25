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Amitabh Bachchan gives Saif Ali Khan 2-years’ ghee supply, he says, ‘Came to KBC for this’
Actor Saif Ali Khan's video reacting to 'ghee prize' in a recent episode of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 has gone viral on social media.
Actor Saif Ali Khan is a social media favourite for his witty and brutally honest interview answers. The actor has gone viral over Instagram reels once again, for his reaction in a recent episode of Amitabh Bacchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. Akshay Kumar and Saif came as guests on KBC to promote their latest film Haiwaan. Saif Ali Khan’s response to the possibility of winning a ‘two-year ghee supply’ has fans calling him ‘GenZ born in the wrong era’.
At one point while answering questions on the hot seat, host Amitabh Bachchan told the actor duo, “If you are able to answer the 10th question as well, then you will win a two-year supply of ghee.” An excited Saif instantly smiled bright and said in his signature style, “Woww, Whatt!!” When he looked at his co-star, Akshay couldn’t stop laughing at his reaction. When Big B restated the prize, Saif smiled and replied, “This is it, this is why I came.”
ALSO READ | KBC 18: Noida techie quits at Rs 25 lakh question over Earth’s lowest land surface
The brand is associated with Kaun Banega Crorepati with the ‘Saal Bhar Bhandar’ (Year-Long Supply) initiative, where contestants crossing the Rs 3.2 lakh milestone are awarded a 5-liter ghee pack.
That’s why I came 😭
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Saif Ali Khan’s excited reaction went viral on the internet. “Saif is definitely the funniest in Bollywood,” a fan wrote on Reddit. Another person commented, “GenZ born in the wrong era.” “Please he is so unserious about everything. Love him for this,” a third comment read. All of his reactions are hilarious. He is just mocking at this point, hahahah,” a user mentioned in the comments section.
When Akshay couldn’t answer Prithviraj Samrat question
Earlier, another clip of Akshay Kumar from the episode also surfaced on social media. At one point, the actor duo was asked about the Indian ruler in the battle of Tarain. However, even Akshay, who has played his character in Samrat Prithviraj, couldn’t answer the question.
“I have heard of Train Of Busan, not Battle of Tarain. Let’s try Prithviraj Chauhan,” Akshay said. Netizens criticised the actor for getting confused while answering the question, which was linked to his own movie.
About Haiwaan
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunited in a film after 17 years, in Haiwaan. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film hit the theatres on September 11. Produced by KVN Productions, it also featured Boman Irani, Sharib Hashmi, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles. The crime thriller Haiwaan has only grossed around Rs 15 crore worldwide so far.
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