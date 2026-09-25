Amitabh Bachchan gives Saif Ali Khan 2-years’ ghee supply, he says, ‘Came to KBC for this’

Actor Saif Ali Khan is a social media favourite for his witty and brutally honest interview answers. The actor has gone viral over Instagram reels once again, for his reaction in a recent episode of Amitabh Bacchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. Akshay Kumar and Saif came as guests on KBC to promote their latest film Haiwaan. Saif Ali Khan’s response to the possibility of winning a ‘two-year ghee supply’ has fans calling him ‘GenZ born in the wrong era’.

At one point while answering questions on the hot seat, host Amitabh Bachchan told the actor duo, “If you are able to answer the 10th question as well, then you will win a two-year supply of ghee.” An excited Saif instantly smiled bright and said in his signature style, “Woww, Whatt!!” When he looked at his co-star, Akshay couldn’t stop laughing at his reaction. When Big B restated the prize, Saif smiled and replied, “This is it, this is why I came.”