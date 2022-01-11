Amitabh Bachchan gives a view of expansive lawns of Jalsa as he enjoys a rare day off: ‘Ye hai Mumbai meri jaan’

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has got some time off from his busy schedule, and he is utilising it to enjoy nature. He shared a picture of himself sitting on a reclined chair on the lawn of his home in Mumbai.

Overlooking the blue sky and his lush green lawn, senior Bachchan wrote on Instagram, “Clear blue skies .. bright sunshine .. cool breezes .. ye hai Mumbai meri jaan.” He also wrote about experiencing nature at its best on his blog and mentioned how he does not get time to watch the bright natural light because of his hectic schedule.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

He wrote, “the Sun in the clearest of skies and the gentlest of breezes .. the pollution of sound unaware in its quietude .. the chirpiest of birds about, strange in their chatter .. and the eminence of the reclined chair.. had not seen the bright natural for years .. nor the reason in the lie of the lawn .. nor the reason for the timed scheduled for pre scheduled work .. and the care of time and punctuality, simply blowing in the wind.. nature made for us .. and the defiling that we do in return .. pity..”

The Piku actor also shared how the ‘lethargy’ of not leaving his screen ‘orphaned’ has kept him away from nature. He added, “the attraction of the content on the screen, in the recommendation of the progeny .. and the lethargy of never wanting to leave it orphaned .. even as now at this hour, it be in play .. but the connect .. the DAY and its effervescent faculty .. cannot ever be put aside..”

Recently, the 79-year-old actor took a break from social media to deal with ‘domestic Covid situations’. Later, it was revealed that a member of his staff, who works in one of his two bungalows, tested positive for coronavirus.