Amitabh Bachchan gets a promise of Rs 100 cr investment from Shark Tank India 2 investors, wants ‘25% signing amount abhi’

Shark Tank India 2 is all set to return to Sony TV and the ‘sharks’ from the show will soon be seen on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati to promote their show. In a promo released by the channel, Big B can be seen pitching the ‘AB Tissue’ to the sharks as a joke.

Throughout this season of KBC, many female contestants who made it on the hot seat would break down as they sat across Amitabh Bachchan and in these moments, the star would offer them a tissue to wipe their tears. This became a running joke across the season as Bachchan would say that even if he got fired from his hosting job, he would find a job as a tissue salesman.

As Bachchan pitched the ‘AB Tissue’ to the ‘sharks’, Anupam Mittal said that if this tissue is sold with Big B’s name, they would happily invest Rs 100 crore. He said, “AB tissue agar aapke naam ka bikega duniya mein toh 100 crore toh laga hi denge (If AB tissue is sold with your name, then we’ll invest Rs 100 crore).” Bachchan then jokingly asked, “Sir iska 25 percent signing amount abhi milega (Sir, can I get 25 percent signing amount now)?”

Shark Tank India 2 will see the return of Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Jain, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and the new shark Amit Jain. Ashneer Grover, who was a part of the previous season, will not return this year.

Talking about joining the show, Amit Jain told Hindustan Times, “Being a shark is extremely exciting. It is a more responsible job than being an entrepreneur because now you have a voice that will be heard by millions from across the country. You have a responsibility towards the pitchers who come.”