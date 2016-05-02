Amitabh Bachchan gets inspiration from fans’ love

Amitabh Bachchan took to his official blog to express his gratitude, saying that the love showered on him cannot be defined. Amitabh Bachchan took to his official blog to express his gratitude, saying that the love showered on him cannot be defined.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has seen many highs and lows in his over four decade career, says the love and admiration from his fans keeps him going in showbiz and helps “deflect every arrowed poison”.

The 73-year-old took to his official blog to express his gratitude, saying that the love showered on him cannot be defined.

He posted: “The love of the people of this country and of those that be from other shores cannot be defined by any definition … their affection and their love … their continued allegiance … their valued support … their faith and their trust … is beyond description, irrespective … this is value for me, and the thrust and motivation for movement.”

The “Paa” star added: “Movement to absorb all else … to deflect every arrowed poison … to take strength each hour and minute of their true spirit … and of the knowing that the integrity of my love shall never be polluted.”

From being Bollywood’s ‘Angry young man’ to becoming its ‘Shahenshah’, Amitabh has rendered several critically acclaimed performances in films like “Deewar”, “Agneepath”, “Sholay”, “Don” and “Black”.

The actor, who is busy with “Pink” and “TE3N”, also added: “This is not an ordinary manufactured love … it is an affection that crosses all boundaries and walls … this is their reach, their outstretched hand of affection – coloured in multi shaded hues … their dextrous labour in the wait for the hours in light and sun .. and for that one short but intense moment of an appearance and a wave.”

Amitabh asserted that he “shall never have enough words to explain this or even decide to put across some legitimacy to it … but they know as do I the sincerity of the occasion … Thank you all.”

