Amitabh Bachchan gets candid about his lockdown lessons

Amitabh Bachchan says he has discovered a lot about himself during the lockdown. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram) Amitabh Bachchan says he has discovered a lot about himself during the lockdown. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is getting to know himself during the lockdown. On Saturday, the actor took to Twitter and expressed how during the lockdown period, he learned and understood more than he could do in 78 years of his life.

“इस Lockdown के काल में जितना मैंने सीखा, समझा, और जाना , उतना मैं अपने 78 वर्षों के जीवन काल में न सीख सका, न समझ सका और न ही जान सका ! इस सच्चाई को व्यक्त करना , इसी सीख, समझ और जानने का परिणाम है !” he tweeted.

On his blog, talking about his learning and about knowing some parts of himself that existed but never came to his notice, the actor wrote, “this is a revelation .. a fact of deed and finding .. the fingers pointed in a direction which never ever existed .. and knowing its presence now, is the crowning glory of the Kings.”

Big B is at present busy promoting his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo, which is one of the major films to release directly on OTT platform as the cinema theaters are shut indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gulabo Sitabo stars Amitabh Bachchan along with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film marks third collaboration between director Shoojit Sircar and Senior Bachchan after working on projects such as Pink and Piku.

T 3547 – इस Lockdown के काल में जितना मैंने सीखा, समझा, और जाना , उतना मैं अपने 78 वर्षों के जीवन काल में न सीख सका, न समझ सका और न ही जान सका !

इस सच्चाई को व्यक्त करना , इसी सीख, समझ और जानने का परिणाम है ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ofacrb7PiK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 30, 2020

“This is a chance we had to take even though we will miss the theatrical experience. We are a simple production house with a few friends who somehow gather money and make movies. After we release a movie, the money we make from it is invested in the next movie. Our film was ready in November. The uncertainties over its release apart, there will be a (release) bottleneck once theatres reopen. I wanted to work on my next film, too. We took the decision to release it on a digital platform so that we could pay all our technicians. Nothing can match the magic of cinema halls. However, I believe, both theatres and digital mediums are going to co-exist,” Shoojit told The Indian Express when asked about direct OTT release of the film.

The film will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 12 onwards.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd