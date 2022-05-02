Amitabh Bachchan found Alia Bhatt ‘beyond magnificent’ in Gangubai Kathiawadi, actor shares note she received from Big B

Alia Bhatt received a heap of praise from Amitabh Bachchan for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. On Monday, Alia treated fans to a couple of her seflies, which were taken in the last four months. One of the photos featured Alia posing with Amitabh Bachchan’s appreciation letter, which read, “Alia, you are beyond magnificent in Gangubai.” The actor also expressed how he is “short of words” in praise of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor. Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia are set to share the screen space in her upcoming film Brahmastra, which will also see the actor sharing screen space with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi had a successful theatrical run. The film, which premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival on February 16 2022, released on February 25. It is now currently streaming on Netflix.

The period drama is centered around Bhatt’s protagonist Gangubai, and traces her rise in Mumbai in the 1960s. The film’s plot is based on writer S Hussain Zaidi’s book, the Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it three stars and called it a spectacle made real by Alia Bhatt’s act. “What raises it above your standard Bhansali spectacle is Bhatt’s willingness to go the mile: beneath the cuss-words, the drunken binges and the speechifying-on-podiums, some of which come off as ‘acting’, Alia Bhatt makes her Gangubai real. We are made to feel the pain of the women whose lives are so circumscribed and who feel so abandoned by their loved ones that they can find camaraderie, rough and tumble it may be, only amongst themselves,” read a section of her review.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, the movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Seema Pahwa and Ajay Devgn among others in pivotal roles.