Amitabh Bachchan is almost unrecognisable in first look of Gulabo Sitabo

The first look of Amitabh Bachchan from his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo is out. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. In the first still, Amitabh is almost unrecognisable and the look is quite interesting.

Big B had earlier shared on Twitter, “One done another begun. Travel, location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change and story change. From Lucknow today Gulabo Sitabo and the look? Well, what can I say…”

Gulabo Sitabo is set in Lucknow and is a quirky family comedy penned by Juhi Chaturvedi, who has earlier written films like Vicky Donor, October and Piku.

This film marks the first collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Director Shoojit Sircar had earlier said, “I thought it would take some time to develop and proceed but everyone including the duo were so enthusiastic to do this script that they figured their dates and here we are, planning to release it this year. After Piku and Vicky Donor, I had been wanting to work with Mr Bachchan and Ayushmann on an equally quirky script so this fell perfectly in place.”

Ayushmann will soon be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15. He is currently finishing the shoot of Bala and will join the team of Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow soon. He had earlier shared, “It is a real honour for me as an actor to be able to go through this experience and an incredibly proud moment as an artiste that Shoojit da thought of taking me in this film that has an icon like Bachchan sir. I am excited to start this journey and become a better actor in the process.”

Gulabo Sitabo is scheduled to release in April 2020.