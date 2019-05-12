Chehre: Amitabh Bachchan shares first look

Amitabh Bachchan has started filming mystery thriller Chehre along with actor Emraan Hashmi. The 76-year-old actor gave a sneak peek into his look for the movie on his Twitter handle. In the photo, he is seen sporting a thick and long beard tied at the end. He is also seen wearing a suit and muffler around his neck. The woollen cap gives a finishing touch to the crisp look.

Advertising

Along with the photo, senior Bachchan tweeted, “T 3161 – Another meter down .. started new film with Rumi Jafry .. “CHEHRE” .. a long standing commitment, now fructifying ..” Sharing a few more photos oh his blog, he wrote, “Just a few glimpses of CHEHRE, the film I started for Rumi Jafry .. a long standing commitment .. and happy that I was able to honour it .. … shhhh … not to be discussed with all and sundry .. ok ..more on this later in the day .. if in good mood after the IPL final .. MI playing CSK .. a tough one ..”

T 3161 – Another meter down .. started new film with Rumi Jafry .. “CHEHRE” .. a long standing commitment, now fructifying .. pic.twitter.com/MesZ15w8Yx — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 12, 2019

Emraan Hashmi, excited to star opposite Big B for the first time, also shared a photo with the clapboard of Chehre. “One more off the bucket list😁 as I start shooting for a mystery thriller #Chehre with the legendary @SrBachchan, produced by @anandpandit63 and directed by #RumiJaffery,” he tweeted.

The actor further shared, “An uncanny coincidence: yesterday was my first scene with Mr Bachchan and in the course of our conversation just realised that yesterday was also 46 years of #zanjeer a film in which my grandmom played a small role as his mother. 😁”

An uncanny coincidence : yesterday was my first scene with Mr Bachchan and in the course of our conversation just realised that yesterday was also 46 years of #zanjeer a film in which my grandmom played a small role as his mother. 😁 — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) May 12, 2019

Chehre also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy and Raahgir Yadav with Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, the film will be out in the theaters on February 21, 2020.