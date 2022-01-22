Amitabh Bachchan was fighting a tiger as he waited for son Abhishek’s birth, actor shares photo from 45 years ago

Amitabh Bachchan’s film Khoon Pasina completed 45 years of its release on Friday. On the occasion, the actor shared a picture of a scene in which he is fighting a real-life tiger. Big B revealed that the day the scene was shot, he was expecting the news of his son Abhishek Bachchan’s birth. Sharing the picture, Big B wrote, “fighting a live Tiger for film “KHOON PASINA” .. 45 years completed! Chandivali Studios, Mumbai .. and waiting for news to come of the birth of Abhishek.”

The picture received an overwhelming response from his fans. “You are an inspiration for this new generation,” read a comment, while some of the fans recalled the film and called it one of the most beautiful movies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

“One of the most beautiful movies about the fight between the haves and have nots,” a comment read. “Khoon Pasina is a film wherein the performances of Rekha ji, Asrani ji and Amitabh sir is truly admirable. Watched that film,” another fan wrote. Some of the followers were in disbelief that Abhishek is now 45-years-old.

Khoon Pasina released in 1977. The film was a superhit directed by Rakesh Kumar and written by Kader Khan. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, the film also starred Vinod Khanna and Rekha in the lead role. It was remade in Telugu as Tiger with NT Rama Rao in the lead role, while Rajinikanth went on to star in the film’s Tamil version, titled Siva.

Amitabh Bachchan upcoming films include Brahmastra, Runway 34, Unnchai, Jhund and the untitled Nag Ashwin film.