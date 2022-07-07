Amitabh Bachchan feigns annoyance at Ajay Devgn’s Bol Bachchan post: ‘Arey yaar…’

At the end of the day, Amitabh Bachchan is a lot like us, doom-scrolling through social media every day, dropping comments and likes when he feels like it. On Wednesday, the legendary actor commented on a post shared by his Runway 34 co-star Ajay Devgn.

Celebrating 10 years of the film Bol Bachchan, Ajay had shared a picture of himself and director Rohit Shetty on the sets of the comedy movie. It showed Ajay pointing a prop gun in Rohit’s direction, while the filmmaker aimed a camera at Ajay. The actor captioned the post, “Two Bol Bachchans shooting each other.”

Not missing a beat, Amitabh commented, “Are yaar ‘teesre’ ko bhi bula lo na shooting karne (Oh man, why won’t you call the third one to shoot as well)?” While Amitabh wasn’t featured in Bol Bachchan, he appeared in the film’s title song. The film also starred his son, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin and Prachi Desai.

Released in 2012, Bol Bachchan went on to gross over Rs 100 crore in India. Rohit Shetty followed it up with a string of hits — Chennai Express, Dilwale, Singham Returns, Golmaal Again, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. His next film is Cirkus, slated to release later this year.

Ajay has had four releases this year; his streaming debut, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, and two supporting roles in RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. He also directed Runway 34, which featured Amitabh and Rakul Preet Singh in supporting roles, but underperformed at the box office. He has since begun work on his next film as director, Bholaa.