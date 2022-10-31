scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan feels lesser number of fans turn up in front of his home Jalsa, explains why he takes off his shoes before meeting them

Amitabh Bachchan spoke about the 'Chatt pooja' and also said that for him, meeting his fans every Sunday was like devotion.

amitabh bachchanAmitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa. (Photo:srbachchan/tumblr)

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan revealed on his blog  that the Sunday fan gatherings at his residence, Jalsa, have become less enthusiastic, and the number of people assembling outside his home has also decreased. He also explained the importance these gathering, often termed ‘darshan’ by his legion of fans have for him. He said he always takes off his shoes before meeting his fans, describing it as a “devotion” for him to interact with his well-wishers. 

He wrote, “I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera ..   and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever.”

The 80-year-old actor has been greeting and waving at the fans waiting outside his house on a regular basis for a long time. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the actor had to discontinue the meets, but he started them again a few months ago. He had said, “The Sunday meets at the Jalsa gate on the Sunday to be revived, albeit with given precautions.”

(Photo:srbachchan/tumblr)

In the pictures shared by Big B, he also gave a glimpse of his house Jalsa and the Diwali decor. The porch of his house was decked up by ‘kandils’ and garlanded idols. The actor then concluded his blog by saying, “and back ..ready for work tomorrow.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...Premium
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...

 

(Photo: srbachchan/tumblr)

The Goodbye actor also wrote about the ‘chatt pooja’ and shared pictures of the rituals. He said, “Chatt pooja the prayers to the Sun god .. for benevolence and well being and care .. the essentials around the people of mainly Bihar and UP collect by the waters of the sea ..such a magnitude of devotees .. devotion everywhere has ever been in the multitudes.”

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in the film Goodbye. His film Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, releases on November 11.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-10-2022 at 04:28:03 pm
Next Story

12 from family of Rajkot MP Mohna Kundariya’s sister among Morbi bridge collapse victims

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

How Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia, Shilpa Shetty, and Soha Ali Khan are celebrating Halloween
How Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia, Shilpa Shetty, and Soha Ali Khan are celebrating Halloween
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement