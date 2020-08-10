Amitabh Bachchan on fan’s alternate job suggestion: My job is now insured

Amitabh Bachchan revealed that a fan has written him an alternate job letter. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram) Amitabh Bachchan revealed that a fan has written him an alternate job letter. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has received an “alternate job” suggestion from a fan. Sharing it on his blog on Sunday, Big B wrote, “my job is now insured.”

This comes after Bachchan recently expressed concern over going jobless following Maharashtra government’s guidelines which barred any cast or crew members above 65 years at the shooting site of fiction or non-fiction programming during a pandemic.

Amitabh Bachchan shared that a fan wrote a letter, an excerpt of which read, “if you want to do something which will last forever, then we suggest that you open a Peace Shop… Sell Peace… that shop can never go out of business.” The fan in the letter also drafted a flowchart for the actor to prepare for the venture.

Here’s Amitabh’s full blog post:

Dear Mr. Amitabh Bachchan,

Re: Your Application for an alternate job vide Day 4539

In view of the permanent kind of temporary moratorium on work imposed on you by the governance due to your age, and the loss of revenue caused by the same, we are pleased to inform you that your application for an alternate job is temporarily under review for permanent reasons…

(By the way, before we forget, please register our request that if you understand anything of what we are saying, please let us know too…)

—

Long ago, when we were growing at a rapid rate – when half pants became a quarter in less than half the time – everything was temporary…

Studying was temporary, games were temporary,

Crying was temporary, annoyance was temporary,

Time was temporary…

We lived in the temporary…

Today, there are signboards at each post, saying the same thing –

‘We are temporarily closed due to Corona’

As if we didn’t know…

—

But what they don’t say when they are in business is that –

‘We are temporarily open due to good times…’

Which, I guess, is a fact that is taken for granted…

I realized this during the long power outage last week during the gale and thunder storm… Food, electricity, drinking water, air, sunlight etc…. everything is here for the moment…

Nothing is near, nothing is far, everything is temporary…

—

So, here is our offer –

Sir,

if you wish to do nothing, yet you want to feel as if you are something, then we suggest that you become the President of the United States…

But if you want to do something which will last forever, then we suggest that you open a Peace Shop… Sell Peace… that shop can never go out of business…

Let us draft a flowchart for you to prepare for the venture…

1) Vision – To provide a rolling plan for ways and means to acquire and sustain peace…

2) Mission – Make sure that it remains a rolling plan… Peace alive is peace dead…

3) Amis and Objectives – Define Peace, develop immeasurable standards for peace, and draft governance models for ensuring that the standards are impossible to achieve…

4) Policies – Develop and enforce codes of conduct which will make the objectives happen…

5) Systems – Draft and build an organisation of functions which are both horizontally and vertically indefinite… Make sure that everything and everyone is included…

6) Procedures – Develop and establish procedures for each function such that no single procedure is standalone… every procedure must rely on another to produce results…

7) Standards – Establish standards for each procedure… Make sure that the standards are not auditable… we live in a democracy… Use the preamble to beat audits…

8) Codes of Practice – Adopt all new codes of practice… Remember, history is recorded for telling us what has been defeated in the past… Historical successes are compromised…

—

We sincerely hope that you will lead our temporary enterprise… We will wrap it up as soon as it shows signs of positive results…

Looking forward to your favourable response, and assuring you of our best services at all times,

We remain,

Yours truly,

Sd/-

my job is now insured ..

