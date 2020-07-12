Amitabh Bachchan, 3 family members test positive for coronavirus

Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram) Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law-actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested positive for coronavirus. While Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, are currently being treated at the city’s Nanavati Hospital, Aishwarya and her daughter are home quarantined. Abhishek on Sunday tweeted the results of Aishwarya, 46, and eight-year-old Aaradhya’s COVID-19 tests, and also shared that the rest of his family, including mother Jaya Bachchan, sister Shweta Nanda and her two children, has tested negative for COVID-19.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

“I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!” Bachchan posted. Minutes later, Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to share that he had also contracted the virus. “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you,” the Breathe: Into the Shadows star wrote. On Sunday morning, Dr Abdul Samad Ansari, director of Critical Care Services at Nanavati hospital said the father-son duo were “feeling better.” “General blood chemistries are acceptable with stable vitals. Both slept well and had their breakfasts. They are stable,” he said. Also, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) visited the family’s three bungalows – Janak, Jalsa and Pratiksha- to sanitise the premises and for contact tracing. Janka has been sealed. Read | Aishwarya, Aaradhya test positive for coronavirus, set to quarantine at home | Amitabh, Abhishek ‘feeling better’ after COVID-19 diagnosis | Abhishek Bachchan’s Breathe 2 co-star Amit Sadh to get tested for COVID-19 Later in the day, Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, “My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!”

