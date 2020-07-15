Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude to doctors and nurses: They fly the flags of humanity

Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartwarming note for health care professionals. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram) Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartwarming note for health care professionals. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday lauded doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals who are taking care of people without any ego. The 77-year-old actor is admitted in the COVID-19 ward of Nanavati hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday.

Big B took to social media to appreciate the efforts of health care professionals whom he addressed as “god like incarnations.” He penned a poem in Hindi which he translated in English, “pristine white their layered dress; dedicated to serve they be; god like incarnations they; companions of the sufferer they; erased they their ego have; to us they have embraced in care; they be the divine destination; they fly the flags of humanity …”

The Gulabo Sitabo actor is overwhelmed with all the love showered on him by fans and well-wishers. In his blog, senior Bachchan expressed his gratitude to everyone who is praying for his speedy recovery.

“prayers and wishes of well being, come to me like the torrential unstoppable rain .. this bond of love has broken the banks of containment .. swept away have I been , drenched in this immense love .. the darkness of my lonely solitude illuminated .. my individual gratitude shall I never be able to express .. on bended knee do I bow my head before thee ..” wrote Amitabh Bachchan.

The hospital authorities have said that senior Bachchan’s condition is stable. Abhishek Bachchan, who was also tested positive for coronavirus, is doing fine and will be discharged soon.

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter-in-law and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and eight-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya were also tested positive on Sunday and have been quarantined at home.

