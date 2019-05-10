Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer thriller titled Chehre

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming mystery thriller is titled Chehre.

Advertising

Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, the film goes on floors Friday.

Emraan Hashmi shared a photo and wrote along, “One more off the bucket list😁 as I start shooting for a mystery thriller #Chehre with the legendary @SrBachchan , produced by @anandpandit63 and directed by #RumiJaffery stellar cast : @annukapoor_ @tweet2rhea @kriti_official @siddhanthkapoor #RaghubirYadav @apmpictures

Siddhanth Kapoor also shared a post on his Twitter account. “Thrilled to announce that our next project, #Chehre, starring @srbachchan and @emraanhashmi , directed by #RumiJaffrey, and produced by @anandpandit63 , goes on floors today! @annukapoor_ @tweet2rhea @kriti_official #RaghubirYadav @apmpictures,” wrote the actor.

The project is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

The film releases on February 21, 2020.

It also features Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy, Raahgir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.