Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi join hands for a thriller

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are set to work for the first time in a mystery thriller, that will be directed by Rumi Jaffrey and produced by Anand Pandit.

The Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer will begin shooting on May 10.

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are all set to share screen space for the first time in a film which the makers say is an “intriguing, intense mystery thriller.” Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, the movie has blocked February 21, 2020 as its release date, and will go on floors on May 10.

Talking about the film, writer-director Rumi Jaffrey, said, “A film is a collaborative effort and when you have one of the best actors in front of the camera and a veteran producer behind the lens supporting you and leading all creative efforts, then making the film is a fantastic experience.”

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted the news on Thursday morning, confirming his maiden collaboration with Emraan Hashmi. He wrote, “T 3139- A long standing commitment, now being fulfilled .. finally, to be a part of @anandpandit63’s next production, starring @emraanhashmi and directed by #RumiJaffery. Releasing on 21st February 2020. @apmpictures #APMP”

Along with Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, the film is co-produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures that has bankrolled ventures like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sarkar 3, Satyamev Jayate, Bazaar and Total Dhamaal.

Producer Anand Pandit said, “My friendship with Mr Bachchan goes back a long way. I have not met any other actor who matches his skill and commitment. It is an honor to be a part of creating a film with him, and I have always admired Emraan’s body of work, so am looking forward to seeing him onscreen with the legend for the first time. Given the subject of the film, I do believe we have a winner in our hands.”

While other details on the film are yet to be revealed, the makers confirmed it will also star veteran actor Annu Kapoor.

