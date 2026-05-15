Amitabh Bachchan took charge during Amjad Khan’s near-fatal accident, Salim Khan paid for last rites

The portrayal of Gabbar Singh by late actor Amjad Khan in Sholay remains one of the most iconic villain performances in Indian cinema. Actor Danny Denzongpa was originally signed to play Gabbar Singh in the film, but exited the role because of date issues. It was then that writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar recommended Amjad Khan for the part, a decision that redefined villains in Hindi cinema. But despite the massive success of Sholay, Amjad Khan never worked with Salim-Javed after the film. Now, Amjad Khan’s son Shadaab Khan has opened up about the complicated relationship and revealed how Salim Khan stood by the family after his father’s death.

Speaking to journalist Vickey Lalwani, Shadaab admitted he never fully understood what had transpired between his father and Salim Khan before Amjad Khan’s death in 1992. However, he vividly remembers Salim Khan’s quiet support during the family’s most difficult time.

Salim Khan paid for Amjad Khan’s last rites

“I don’t know what happened between my father and Salim sahab before my father passed away. But after his death, I remember there was complete chaos at home. People were constantly coming and going, rituals were being performed, and my mother was in no condition to handle anything. I was only 18, and my siblings were very young,” he said.

“At that time, we needed many things for the rituals and customs. One thing I clearly remember is that the one person who was quietly paying for everything from his own pocket was Salim sahab. Whatever was required for the rituals, he paid for it silently, without telling anyone or drawing attention to himself. I saw that with my own eyes.”

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When Salim Khan called Shadaab to Galaxy Apartment

Shadaab also recalled a deeply emotional meeting with Salim Khan a few months later at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai.

“A month or two later, I received a call saying Salim Khan sahab wanted to meet me at Galaxy. When I met him, he told me something I will never forget. He said, ‘You know the nature of Pathans — they fight among themselves all the time. They have fought for thousands of years. But when tragedy strikes, they stand united.’ He told me, ‘Beta, always remember this.’”

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Calling it a “huge gesture,” Shadaab said Salim Khan had no obligation to reach out to him at a time when he was just an unknown teenager grieving his father’s loss.

“My father had died and I was nobody at that point. Salim Khan was already a stalwart, and Salman Khan was a superstar. Their stature was enormous. For him to call me there and place a reassuring hand on my head meant a lot. He didn’t need to do it. If there had been any bitterness earlier, he believed that once a person is gone, the problem is gone too. That requires a very large heart.”

While Shadaab said he also has “immense respect” for Javed Akhtar, he clarified that the personal support extended to his family came directly from Salim Khan.

“I have a lot of respect for Javed sahab, though I have never personally met him. But the personal gesture that was extended to us came from Salim sahab. As long as I live, I will always hold him in the highest regard.”

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Shadaab also remembered members of the Khan family and several film industry veterans standing by them after Amjad Khan’s passing.

“I remember Salman sir coming home the same evening my father died and sitting with us for a very long time. I don’t remember everybody clearly, but I am quite sure Javed sir was there too.”

Amitabh Bachchan stepped up during Amjad Khan’s accident

Shadaab also praised Amitabh Bachchan and shared that the veteran actor has continued to maintain a close relationship with the family over the years.

“Bachchan sahab is one of the few people who has maintained relationships over the years without ever changing his attitude. He even came for my book launch. Very few people possess that kind of class. Bachchan sahab has it. Jackie Shroff has it. Salman Khan and his family have it too.”

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Recalling another instance of Amitabh Bachchan’s support, Shadaab spoke about the near-fatal accident Amjad Khan suffered while travelling for the shooting of The Great Gambler.

“My father’s accident happened in Goa while he was travelling for the shoot of The Great Gambler. My mother and I were also with him, and all of us were badly injured. My father almost died, my mother was critically injured, and I fractured my collarbone.”

“We were taken to a hospital in Goa, and from what I have heard, Bachchan sahab took charge of the situation and was of tremendous help.”

What happened between Amjad Khan and Salim-Javed

Danny Denzongpa was originally signed to play Gabbar Singh in Sholay, but exited the film after his dates clashed with Dharmatma. Writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar then recommended Amjad Khan for the role.

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Amjad, who was still struggling to establish himself in films, initially failed to impress during the first shooting schedule due to nervousness. Director Ramesh Sippy eventually paused Gabbar’s scenes, and not a single shot featuring Amjad was retained from the schedule. Reports later claimed that even Salim-Javed had advised Sippy to replace him if he was unsure about the casting.

Sippy, however, decided to give Amjad another chance. The actor returned for the next schedule far more prepared and went on to deliver one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic villain performances. But when Amjad later learnt that Salim-Javed had suggested replacing him, he was deeply hurt. Despite the success of Sholay, he never worked with the writer duo again.