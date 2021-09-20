Amitabh Bachchan dotes on granddaughter Navya Naveli: ‘She sorts out all my mobile, computer glitches’

scorecardresearch
Monday, September 20, 2021
Mumbai
September 20, 2021 6:58:50 pm
amitabh bachchan navya naveliAmitabh Bachchan is a doting grandfather to Navya Naveli. (Photo: Navya Naveli/Instagram)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a proud grandfather. Bachchan on Monday took to Twitter to shower praise on granddaughter Navya Naveli. The actor also posted a video of Navya playing the piano.

Alongside the soothing video, Big B wrote a sweet note for his granddaughter. “The admiration & pride of a Grandfather towards his Granddaughter, Navya Naveli… Self taught, digitally graduated, constructs platforms for deprived women, apprentices on management for Father’s business & sorts out all my mobile computer glitches!! Love you dearest,” read Bachchan’s tweet.

Navya Naveli, daughter of Shweta Bachchan, is extremely close to her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. On Bachchan’s birthday last year, Navya posted an adorable picture of herself hugging her grandfather.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Invoking his famous dialogue, Navya wrote, “The line will always start from where you stand. Happy birthday to the greatest of all time but worst charades player ever. I love you, nana.” She also posted a cute photo of the duo twinning in blue and wrote, “Jr. & Sr.”

