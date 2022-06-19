Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback photo of signing Don poster with Shah Rukh Khan, fans demand Don 3

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a rare photo with Shah Rukh Khan recently on his social media. He took to Instagram and posted a photo from the time when Shah Rukh Khan accompanied him to sign the poster of his 1978 cult classic, Don. The film completes 44 years in 2022. SRK carried forward the legacy of Don in Farhan Akhtar’s recreation of the film.

In the photo, Bachchan signs the poster, while SRK stands next to him. Bachchan captioned the post, “and…err… continuing in the same vein… DON.” Fans were rather nostalgic on seeing this photo, and many hoped that this would be a hint for Farhan Akhtar’s reiteration of the classic. Farhan had directed two Don films in the past decade, and fans have been impatiently waiting for the third. One wrote, “Two Legends in one Frame. Amitabh Bachchan Sir and Shah Rukh Khan Sir.” Another added, “Amitabh+ SRK Don 3.” A third wrote, “Is this a hint?”

On Friday, Bachchan had shared a monochrome photo of fans waiting in a long queue to buy the ticket of his 1978 film, Don. The actor wrote, “Released in 1978 .. 44 years !! And these were also released same year : Don, Kasme Vaade, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Ganga Ki Saugandh…5 Blockbusters in one year!! Some of them ran more than 50 weeks (at the box office) Kya din the wo bhi (Good old days).”

On the work front, Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film is slated for a release on September 9.