Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from Nanavati hospital. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram) Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from Nanavati hospital. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from Nanavati hospital on Sunday. The actor’s son Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to share the news.

Abhishek tweeted, “🙏🏽 my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. 🙏🏽”

The actor further wrote, “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”

A few minutes after Abhishek Bachchan’s tweets, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, “T 3613 – I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day.”

Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus. He had been admitted along with his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan who had also contracted the disease. Apart from the father-son duo, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were also tested positive for Covid-19 and hospitalised on July 17. They were discharged from Nanavati hospital on July 27.

Amitabh had shared the news of his diagnosis on Twitter. He tweeted, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

While in the hospital, Amitabh Bachchan shared updates about his health frequently whilst expressing gratitude for all the love and support his family had received in the past few days.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is slated to host the new season of Sony TV’s Kaun Banega Crorepati. He also has Brahmastra, Chehre and Jhund in the pipeline.

