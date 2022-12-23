scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan shares the biggest disadvantage of being tall: ‘Bahut maar khata tha main’

Amitabh Bachchan shared the biggest disadvantage of being tall and said that this resulted in him getting beaten up at school.

amitabh bachchanAmitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.
Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony TV, recently opened up about the biggest disadvantage of being tall. One of Big B’s most defining features is his height as many associate it with his ‘angry young man’ image. When a young contestant on the show complained about her short height, Amitabh shared an anecdote from his school days.

He said that he would get beaten up because he would compete with his seniors. “Boxing was mandatory in our school and because of my height, I was added to the senior’s list. Bahut maar khata tha main school mein (I used to get beaten up a lot) just because I was tall,” he said.

Amitabh Bachchan recently wrapped up the 14th season of KBC. He took to his blog and shared, “The last day of the show and the greetings from them that work so hard to make KBC what it is .a farewell or a bye to be back hopefully next year again .. and the return gift from me .. a moment of DEEWAR .. and the emotions.”

Amitabh Bachchan recently made an appearance at the opening ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival and spoke about censorship in the history of Indian cinema and said, “Even now, I’m sure my colleagues on stage would agree, questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression.” He added, as reported by PTI, “Since early times there have been many changes in cinema content. From mythological films and socialist cinema to the advent of the angry young man and the current brand of historicals, couched in fictionalised jingoism, along with moral policing, the range has kept audiences reflecting on the politics and social concerns of the times.”

In 2022, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in Uunchai, Goodbye, Brahmastra, Runway 34 and Jhund. He is now looking forward to the release of Project K, in which he stars alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

