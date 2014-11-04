Amitabh Bachchan denies being ill, neck brace part of ‘Piku’ costume

Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has denied reports that he is shooting his upcoming film ‘Piku’ despite being ill.

There were reports that the 72-year-old actor was not well in between the shoot of the film here, where he was spotted riding a bicycle past the iconic Writers’ Building.

The ‘Bhootnath Returns’ star took to Twitter to set the record straight. “So.. Media conjectures that I am ill is incorrect! That neck brace that they see me wearing is part of my costume in ‘PIKU’!,” Amitabh Bachchan posted on Twitter.

The actor was getting messages from his fans on the social-networking sites about his well being. “Arre yaar… Please Ef (Extended Family), do not make such a big hohaa about the media report… Its not their fault… Happens sometimes!!,” Amitabh Bachchan added.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, ‘Piku’ also stars Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Big B has also crossed 17 million fan following mark on facebook. “Oye!! Crossed 17 million on FaceBook.. Yeaaahhh!! Thank you all…,” he said.

