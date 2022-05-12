Amitabh Bachchan reveals he has received notices for his social media posts. Is he hinting at the deleted Dhaakad post?

Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad is all set to release on May 20, and the actor is going all out to promote her new movie. When the ‘She’s on Fire’ song was released a few days ago, megastar Amitabh Bachchan was one of the first stars to share it on social media. But minutes later, he deleted the post. Now, it looks like Big B has hinted at why he had to do so.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh wrote that he has received notices for some of his posts on social media, and he has been asked to make changes to the posts. He wrote that as per the guidelines, any sponsored post should be mentioned as such because not mentioning the same is “illegal”.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “There are strict rules and regulations now by the GOI and the ASCI guidelines , I think that is who they are , who have now given ruling that, Influencers – a new terminology for them that put up product pictures with mention or product pictures, to state that they are the sponsors, promotors etc., or in partnership.. else it is becoming illegal .. so several posts of mine have been given notices that the change should be done … else .. …😟 ya .. !!”

Bachchan further wrote, “and all the ‘biggies’ that are buying out the ‘biggies’ of social media give reasons for incentives , increases etc., on the numbers – for that is what brings them the commercial ..”

The Sholay star also spoke about the conversation generated since then and said that ‘trolling’ is considered an ‘asset’ as ‘numbers rise’ because of the ‘debate’. He wrote, “‘trolling’ is considered an asset .. for it encourages debate conversation and the topic is kept alive , because of the conversation .. the greater the conversation the greater the numbers rise .. 🤪”

In a conversation with YouTube channel Tried & Refused Productions, Kangana Ranaut had spoken about Amitabh Bachchan deleting the post and said, “Of course, there are likes and dislikes but this is so striking that Mr Bachchan tweeted the trailer and then he deleted it in other five-ten minutes. At somebody of his stature, whose pressure will he have? I just don’t know, I find this situation a bit complex.”