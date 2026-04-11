Amitabh Bachchan’s Vijay in Deewaar continues to influence Abhishek Bachchan’s business decisions, actor says ‘there’s emotion behind it’

In Deewaar, one of Amitabh Bachchan’s most enduring films, there is a moment that has stayed with audiences for decades. Vijay, played by Bachchan, buys a high-rise building in a deal that makes little financial sense. But the decision is driven by emotion: as a child, he had watched his mother work as a construction labourer on that very building. He buys it to gift it to her. It is a scene that continues to draw cheers, even today. The impact of that moment extended beyond audiences as it deeply influenced Bachchan’s son, Abhishek Bachchan, who recalled it in a conversation with Forbes India.

Abhishek Bachchan’s business decisions have a Deewar connection

Abhishek was asked about his business ventures and the actor recalled this particular scene from the film and said that it left an “indelible mark” on him. Reflecting on the lesson he drew from the scene, Abhishek said, “What that taught me was that there was emotion behind the business, it wasn’t just about the balance sheet. And that became an integral part of my decision-making in what I do. If your heart isn’t in it, then what’s the point of doing it?”

Abhishek Bachchan reveals why he invested in Zepto, Swiggy

That philosophy has shaped his real-world investments as well. Abhishek has invested in businesses like Swiggy and Zepto. Asked what drew him to them, his answer was disarmingly simple: “I’ve said this before, they got me my misal pav on time. It’s very simple: I enjoyed using the product. It benefited me in my day-to-day life and made things a lot easier, which is exactly what all of you are doing so wonderfully, making life so convenient for us. And that’s literally why I really liked it. So I said, ‘Hey guys, can I be involved in any way?’ And they were kind enough to allow me to.”

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‘Zameen hai to sab theek hai’

Earlier, speaking at the Global Business Summit 2026, Abhishek spoke about how personal values and family influence shape financial decisions over time. Referring to his father, Amitabh Bachchan, he said, “My father is a believer in real estate. I think there is that old thought zameen hai to sab theek hai (If you have land, then everything is okay), you know, so that partially is there. I used to invest a bit in gold, thank god and then my wife’s like, ‘what about silver?’”

Beyond start-ups, Abhishek has built a diverse portfolio. He owns the Pro Kabaddi League franchise Jaipur Pink Panthers and is co-owner of Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC. He has also invested in Vahdam Tea alongside former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Abhishek will next be seen in King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Siddharth Anand.

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Disclaimer: This article provides an editorial look at celebrity reflections on personal investment philosophies and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. It does not constitute professional financial advice or formal investment recommendations.