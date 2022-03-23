Dasvi: Amitabh Bachchan impressed by Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘different character’, Deepika Padukone reacts to her mention in trailer

Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday shared the trailer of his upcoming film Dasvi. Ever since the trailer came out, the actor is being showered with praise. One of the most heartwarming compliments came from Abhishek’s father Amitabh Bachchan. The legendary actor took to Instagram and wrote, “The pride of a father. In film after film he surprises all with the incredible portrayal of totally different characters… It’s phenomenal to be able to do that so successfully!”

On his blog, Big B said that the trailer of Dasvi is “incredible”. He also explained the term Dasvi to his readers. He wrote, “for those that are Hindi challenged ‘dasvi’ means 10th .. the 10th standard or in todays terms grade , or in my time class .. its the 10th class in School .. and the story of a Chief Minister and his story of passing this examination, even though he is jailed. lets see how you can do this.”

The trailer of Dasvi revolves around Abhishek Bachchan, who plays a corrupt CM named Ganga Ram Chaudhary. Apart from the dramatic scenes, the trailer of the film has some hilarious moments as well. One of the scenes that has been receiving an overwhelming response is when Abhishek mentions Deepika Padukone. The scene has Abhishek flaunting his English speaking skills. In the process of doing so, he is interrupted by his jail inmate who says, “Ranveer loves Deepika.” In response, Abhishek replies, “Everybody loves Deepika.” The scene went viral on social media and eventually caught the attention of Deepika.

Reacting to the scene, Deepika wrote on Instagram, “Thank you team #Dasvi for the LOVE! Wishing you guys the best!”

Dasvi also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. While Nimrat Kaur plays the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary’s wife Bimla Devi, who takes over the CM’s seat, Yami Gautam portrays a strict IPS officer, who gives Chaudhary a tough time in the jail.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Dasvi, helmed by debutante director Tushar Jalota, will start streaming on Netflix and JioCinema from April 7.