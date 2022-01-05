Amitabh Bachchan says dealing with ‘domestic Covid situations’, requests some time off as fans offers support

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday said that he is taking some time off from social media to deal with ‘domestic Covid situations’. The actor didn’t provide any information beyond that. Amitabh and members of his family, including son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, recovered from COVID-19 during the first wave in 2020.

Amid rising numbers of the Omicron variant–particularly in Mumbai and New Delhi–the actor took to his blog and wrote that he is ‘dealing with some domestic Covid situations’. He promised to ‘connect later’.

In the comments section of his blog post, his fans offered support. “Take care please,” one member of his ‘EF’ (extended family) wrote. Another person commented, “My dear Amitji, So sorry to hear that…! There doesn’t seem to be an end to this pandemic. Scary situation. Please take care. Hope it’s nothing serious. My love and best wishes.”

It was in July 2020 that Amitabh revealed that he and Abhishek had tested positive for the coronavirus. They were moved to a hospital in Mumbai, where they spent several days. A week later, Aishwarya and Aaradhya also tested positive. While Amitabh was discharged some days later, Abhishek remained under observation for a month.

Commending his father’s positive attitude, Abhishek had told IANS about his experience, “It was not a nice experience for me because you know I had a family that was inflicted by this as well. If you are in a situation where you are under medical supervision, you are very powerless. The initial nights when I was in hospital, it was tough to sleep because I didn’t know really what awaited me on the other side.”

In recent days, several Bollywood personalities such as John Abraham, Rhea Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and others have tested positive for the virus.