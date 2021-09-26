scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 26, 2021
Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional post for Shweta Bachchan on Daughter’s Day: ‘Without daughters, society, culture…’

Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartwarming post for Shweta Bachchan on the occasion of Daughter's Day. During an episode of KBC, the actor had recently expressed his regret for not being there for her and Abhishek as they were growing up.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 26, 2021 10:50:14 am
Shweta BachchanAmitabh Bachchan shared a note for Shweta on Daughter's Day. (Photo: Instagram/ Amitabh Bachchan)

On the occasion of Daughter’s Day, actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a post for his daughter, Shweta. Along with an affectionate photo of the two of them, he also penned a note for her.

He wrote, “Happy Daughter’s Day, betiyan na hoti, samaj, sanskriti, sab ke sab nadarit,” with a laughing emoticon and a heart. The post received much love from fans, who sent innumerable hearts his way. In one of the recent episodes on his show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bachchan opened up about how he regrets not being there for Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan as they were growing up.

“Woh humko humesha ek dukh raha hai ki subah jab jaa rahe hote kaam pe toh woh so rahe hote, wapas aate toh phir so rahe hote, kyunki der raat wapas aate the. Toh woh thoda sa kasht hua lekin ab sab samajdaar ho gaye hai (I have always regretted it because when I would leave for work in the morning, they would be sleeping and they would sleep off by the time I returned because it would be late in the night. I would feel a little bad but everyone is understanding now),” he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Unlike most members in her family, Shweta Bachchan has preferred to stay away from films, as she has confessed that she is ‘terrified’ to see the amount of trolling, backlash, hate her brother and father receive. Her daughter Navya Nanda has steered clear of the showbiz industry as well, and has found her own company, Ara Health.  She recently launched Project Naveli, an organisation dedicated to building gender equality in India. She is also joining the family business. “I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda,” she told Vogue.

