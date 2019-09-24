Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with India’s highest award in cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Minister of Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter to make the announcement. He tweeted, “The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him.”

