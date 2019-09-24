Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Toggle Menu
Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in Gulabo Sitabo.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with India’s highest award in cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Minister of Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter to make the announcement. He tweeted, “The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him.”

