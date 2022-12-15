scorecardresearch
Amitabh Bachchan: Current historicals are couched in fictionalised jingoism

Amitabh Bachchan pointed out that the Indian film industry has always propagated courage and managed to keep an egalitarian spirit alive.

Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan along with other dignitaries at the opening ceremony of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday, while tracing the history of Indian cinema, described the current brand of historical movies as couched in fictionalised jingoism.

Bachchan, in a speech at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival which he declared open, pointed out that the Indian film industry has always propagated courage and managed to keep an egalitarian spirit alive.

“Since early times there have been many changes in cinema content. From mythological films and socialist cinema to the advent of the angry young man and the current brand of historicals, couched in fictionalised jingoism, along with moral policing, the range has kept audiences reflecting on the politics and social concerns of the times,” the megastar said.

Also Read |Amid calls to boycott Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan says social media is ‘driven’ by ‘narrowness of views’

Amitabh Bachchan also pointed out that even now “questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom” by Indian cinema.

The actor also spoke about legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, with whom he and his wife had shared a close relationship and pointed out that his 1989 movie Ganashatru (Enemy of the people) was perhaps an indication of how Ray may have reacted to the current times.

Ganashatru highlights the struggle between religious superstition and medieval prejudices in a doctor’s fight against an epidemic.

Bachchan also thanked Kolkata for giving him his first job and for giving his wife Jaya Bachchan her first film Mahanagar (The Big City, 1963) directed by Satyajit Ray.

The actor’s first job was at Kolkata-based Bird & Co., a former British-owned firm.

